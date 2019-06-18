Wildflower Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Highlighting Legal Cannabis as a Global Profit Phenomenon

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled “Searching for the Next Super Nova,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/RJm5s .

Legal cannabis is a recent global phenomenon, and the emergent market appears to be nowhere near reaching its potential. The worldwide legal marijuana market, valued at just $9.3 billion in 2016, is expected to blow past $146 billion within the next six years.

Founded in 2012 as a private company, Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN) went public in 2014 and has been on a tear ever since. Wildflower is an integrated health-and-wellness company creating distinct brands that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. The company’s latest quarterly sales set records, up 78% over the previous quarter, validating corporate strategy, the popularity of its products, and the continued expansion of market share. Intent on supercharging revenue and earnings even further, Wildflower is about to finalize the acquisition of a preeminent cannabis retailer in Vancouver that also owns multiple cannabis licenses.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.WildflowerBrands.co .

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)



CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.



For more information please visit: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com .



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer .



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.