Real Estate Agents Preparing to be Amazed at Ultimate MLS Trade Show

One week remains until MREDpalooza, the most exciting event in real estate. The trade show and education expo, put on by Chicagoland-area multiple listing service (MLS) Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) and co-hosted by Illinois REALTORS®, is Tuesday, June 25 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.



Registration is still open at MREDpalooza.com, and those who sign up to attend by June 20th will be entered to win a grand prize of $2,500 at the event, in addition to more than $10,000 in cash and prizes to be given away to attendees.



More than 4,000 MLS participants have punched their tickets to the many benefits of MREDpalooza. Those attendees will enjoy actionable insights from training sessions, one-on-one time with dozens of technology and service vendors, as well as carnival-themed entertainment.



“We know how valuable our real estate professionals’ time is, and we know the benefits of attending will be well worth it,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Coming to MREDpalooza will undoubtedly be worth the return on investment and ignite motivation with innovation. We’re happy to host such a unique and fun event.”



MREDpalooza will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Those interested in attending the event may sign up at MREDpalooza.com.



About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for 10 consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

MREDpalooza is Tuesday, June 25th.









