ButcherJoseph Advises Village Park Homes in Its Sale to Dream Finders Homes

/EIN News/ -- Saint Louis, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to Village Park Homes, LLC (“VPH” or the “Company”) in its sale to Dream Finders Homes . With a focus on high-quality construction and consistent execution, Village Park Homes delivers affordable entry-level single-family homes in the Bluffton/Hilton Head, SC region. The transaction officially closed May 2019.



VPH’s Owner and CEO, John Cardamone expressed, “This is certainly a pivotal moment in our Company’s story. We were grateful to partner with ButcherJoseph who helped us evaluate all of our options and guide us through a successful determination and transaction process.”

ButcherJoseph Managing Director, Alberto del Pilar shared, “It was an honor for ButcherJoseph to represent Village Park Homes. The dynamics of the homebuilding industry have experienced rapid change, and we believe that the additional scale and broader platform provided by Dream Finders Homes will foster long-term growth opportunities.”

Patrick Zalupski, co-founder and President of Dream Finders Homes expressed, “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Village. John and his experienced management team have built a great Company with a strong execution-focused culture. We believe the acquisition will help us grow our presence up the Southeast Coast and further allow us to leverage our rapidly growing scale. I would like to personally welcome all of the VPH employees to our family.”

About Village Park Homes

Village Park Homes is a Bluffton, SC-based residential homebuilder and developer currently constructing new homes and townhomes in award-winning communities throughout coastal SC and GA. The company offers distinctive one- and two-story homes ranging from the upper $100’s to over $700,000.

About Dream Finders Homes, LLC

Dream Finders Homes is the largest privately-owned home builder in NE Florida. The company is a Jacksonville-based Southeast builder dedicated to building the highest quality constructed homes at the most affordable prices. Dream Finders prides itself on offering transparency in the homebuilding process while earning the reputation of being The Best Value at Every Price Point. With homes priced from the $130,000’s to over $1 Million, Dream Finders Homes appeals to all buyers at all stages of life. Dream Finders Homes is defining the future of new home construction with its unique designs, superior quality materials, strong focus on customer satisfaction and an elite desire to be the best home builder in America.

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs, mergers and acquisitions, private capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our award-winning team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Chicago, Washington, DC, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at www.butcherjoseph.com





CONTACT FOR VILLAGE PARK HOMES: Leslie Ehlers-MIRM, CMP Director of Marketing Village Park Homes Email: lehlers@villageparkgroup.com www.villageparkhomes.com CONTACT FOR DREAM FINDERS HOMES: Rick Moyer CFO Dream Finders Homes Email: rick.moyer@dreamfindershomes.com PH: 904-644-7670 www.dreamfindershomes.com CONTACT FOR BUTCHERJOSEPH & CO.: Linda Thurman Director of Marketing ButcherJoseph & Co. 101 S. Hanley Rd., Suite 1450 St. Louis, MO 63105 PH: 314-549-4045 Email: linda.thurman@butcherjoseph.com www.butcherjoseph.com



