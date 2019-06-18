New Book - A Spoonful of Courage for the Sick and Suffering - Inspires Readers to Live Beyond Their Health Issues

Cover Art - A Spoonful of Courage Dr. Charles Page

Written by Surgeon and Author Dr. Charles Page, New Book Shares True Stories of Ordinary People Transforming Their Greatest Challenges into Blessings

These patients had a depth of character, determination of spirit, and passion for life that defies human explanation.” — Dr. Charles Page

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Often a medical diagnosis can be life-changing. The unknown can become overwhelming and all-consuming. Fear can take over our thinking and rob us of our joy. However, the new book, A SPOONFUL OF COURAGE FOR THE SICK AND SUFFERING: Transforming your Greatest Challenges Into Your Biggest Blessings, challenges these concepts by sharing true stories of patients who chose to not be defined by their diagnosis. Written by Dr. Charles Page , A SPOONFUL OF COURAGE will be available July 16, published by Morgan James Faith.Known as “the best guy to know on the worst day of your life,” Dr. Page is a Texas-based surgeon, author, and storyteller. For the past twenty years, he has served as a healer for thousands of patients and a confidant for their loved ones. With A SPOONFUL OF COURAGE, Dr. Page has compiled some of the most inspiring stories of his career. As he walked with each extraordinary patient through their medical journey, Dr. Page experienced firsthand the life lessons that made them better, not bitter. Their lives are filled with joy, peace, and fulfillment during life’s most difficult seasons.A SPOONFUL OF COURAGE was written to help those who are in the throes of health issues to know that they are not alone, to respond with faith, to focus on helping others, to experience freedom from worry, and to find courage by hearing the stories of others.“I wanted to write a book that would encourage those who may be facing the biggest challenge of their lives,” explains Dr. Page. “Often people feel alone in their health struggles, so by sharing these true stories of some of my patients over the years, I hope that readers can re-frame their mindset. These patients had a depth of character, determination of spirit, and passion for life that defies human explanation. Their lives can help others realize that their challenges can become their biggest blessings.”A SPOONFUL OF COURAGE FOR THE SICK AND SUFFERING: Transforming your Greatest Challenges Into Your Biggest Blessings by Dr. Charles Page, available now in e-book format, and July 16, 2019, in print format. A SPOONFUL OF COURAGE is published by Morgan James Faith.



