Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024 - Focus on Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, Remote Controlled, Mobile C-arms

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled), Mobile C-arms), and Application (Diagnostic (Cardiology, Gastroenterology), Surgical (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fluoroscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.11 billion by 2024 from USD 5.75 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analogue radiography systems, rising geriatric population, growing chronic disease prevalence, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities. On the other hand, the risk of radiation exposure is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. In 2018, the fixed C-arms segment accounted for the larger market share of 51%. However, the mobile C-arms segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the advantages offered by C-arms such as ease of use in surgical procedures, cost-effectiveness, and lower radiation exposure compared to fixed fluoroscopy equipment.



On the basis of diagnostic applications, the market has been segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology and nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopaedics, neurology, and gynaecology). The cardiology segment accounted for the largest market share of 37% in 2018. The rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of CVDs are the major factors supporting the growth of the diagnostic applications segment.



On the basis of surgical applications, the market has been segmented into orthopaedic & trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications (urology and endobronchial & thoracic surgery).



The orthopaedic & trauma surgeries segment commanded the largest share of 27% of the market in 2018; it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries due to the rising geriatric population and growing obesity rates, as obesity is a major risk factor for disorders of the joints and other orthopaedic conditions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fluoroscopy Equipment: Market Overview

4.2 Fluoroscopy Equipment: Market, By Product, 2019 Vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Fluoroscopy Equipment: Market Share, By Application, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment: Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Advantages of FPDs Over Image Intensifiers

5.1.2.2 Use of Fluoroscopy in Pain Management

5.1.2.3 Reimbursement Cuts for Analog Radiography Systems

5.1.2.4 Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Chronic Disease Prevalence

5.1.2.5 Awareness Programs, Conferences, and Funding Activities

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Radiation Exposure

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Growing Demand for Data-Integrated Imaging Systems

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Increased Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems



6 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed C-arms

6.2.1 Technological Advancements in Fixed C-arms to Support Market Growth

6.3 Fluoroscopy Systems

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for High-End Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems Expected to Boost Market Growth

6.3.2 Remote Controlled Systems

6.3.3 Patient-Side Controlled Systems

6.4 Mobile C-arms

6.4.1 Low Price and Multifunctional Capabilities of C-arms Expected to Increase Their Adoption in Hospitals



7 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.2.1 Cardiology

7.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Conditions to Drive the Adoption of Fluoroscopy Equipment

7.2.2 Gastroenterology

7.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Digestive Diseases to Support Market Growth

7.2.3 Urology & Nephrology

7.2.3.1 High Burden of Kidney Diseases Across the Globe to Drive the Demand for Fluoroscopy Equipment

7.2.4 Other Diagnostic Applications

7.3 Surgical Applications

7.3.1 Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

7.3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population & Rising Obesity Rates Have Driven the Number of Orthopedic Surgeries Performed

7.3.2 Neurosurgeries

7.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Neurosurgeries Performed Worldwide to Drive the Adoption of Fluoroscopy Equipment

7.3.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries

7.3.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Support Market Growth

7.3.4 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

7.3.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Gi Disorders to Drive the Demand for C-arms

7.3.5 Other Surgical Applications



8 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

9.5 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Siemens Healthineers

10.2 GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

10.3 Philips

10.4 Shimadzu

10.5 Ziehm Imaging GmbH

10.6 Canon Medical Systems

10.7 Hitachi, Ltd.

10.8 Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

10.9 Hologic

10.10 ADANI Systems, Inc.



