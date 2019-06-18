David J. Scott Joins United Cannabis Corp Board of Directors

Mr. Scott Will Serve as an Independent Director

DENVER, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Cannabis Corporation (OTCBB: CNAB) (the “Company” or “United Cannabis”) today announced the appointment of David J. Scott to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Scott has served as a member of the Company’s Advisory Board since February 2017.



"Over the past two years I’ve observed firsthand the overwhelming satisfaction the Company’s cannabis and hemp-derived products provide for people unhappy with traditional pain and sleep disorder remedies,” Scott commented. “The Company is dedicated to producing quality cannabinoid-centric formulations as evidenced by their rigorous lab testing and investment in FDA approved clinical research. On the business side I’m tremendously impressed with the Company’s spadework in preparation for rapid scaling of their industrial hemp extraction, testing and finished product sales. This is an exciting time for United Cannabis and I look forward to helping grow value for our shareholders as a Director.”

Mr. Scott is a retired USAF Major General whose duties focused on the global interagency effort to confront Al Qaeda and other evolving asymmetric threats. His 36-year tenure included several leadership positions, including Deputy Commanding General, Joint Special Operations Command, Deputy Director of the Center for Special Operations at US Special Operations Command, and command of aviation combat units at squadron, group, and wing levels.

After retiring from military service in 2009, General Scott became Director of the Tampa Office, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) where he worked with IBM and other industry partners to exploit advances in machine learning, “Big Data” analytics, and cyber security. He left CSC in 2012 to pursue several business opportunities and serve as a consultant and senior mentor for US government organizations.

Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, added, “General Scott’s contributions to our Advisory Board have been invaluable and he is a strong, strategic addition to our Board. His experience in managing and scaling complex, multi-unit organizations will be critical as we transition from the research and development phase to a revenue generating growth operation.”

General Scott currently resides in Tampa, Florida, where he operates three small businesses and promotes community development within the Ybor City National Historic Landmark District. He is also currently a Director for @RISK Technologies (cyber security), the Brian Bill Foundation (veteran support), and Chair for the WWII era SS American Victory Ship & Museum.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company has long advocated the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. Most of the Company’s products are patent protected first in class medicines with applications to a global market. United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

