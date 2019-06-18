Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market, 2019-2029 - Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 60.35%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market: Focus on Key Application and Types of Blockchain - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blockchain in automotive and aerospace & aviation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 60.35% during the forecast period 2019-2029.



The process of evolution of smart technology has considerably changed the overall automotive and aerospace & aviation industry in terms money saving, ensuring increased safety, and convenience of the users. With the integration of the advances technologies such as blockchain in the industry, operation costs can be saved, enhancing the productivity and transparency among the users and stakeholders.



Moreover, the global automotive and aerospace & aviation industry is going through a period of wide-ranging and transformative changes with a shift in consumer behaviour as well as increasing implementation of stringent environmental regulations. Rising safety and security concerns, growing demand for connected vehicles, and the advent of revolutionary trends, such as ride sharing and autonomous driving, are expected to increase the demand for data and connectivity features within an automobile.



Blockchain technology is a decentralized distributed ledger that allows information to be recorded, secured, maintained, and shared among the participating members without a governing authority. It presents an innovative approach for managing data and executing transactions with utmost accuracy, safety, and reliability. The automotive industry is going through a digitalization era, which has not only transformed the operational mode of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers but also changed their business models and competitive landscape.



It has become imperative for automotive stakeholders to be more proactive toward the implementation of disruptive technologies within their business processes. Blockchain technology is undoubtedly going to be a highly integral part of the connected mobility and smart infrastructure ecosystem. Blockchain thus presents the promise to transform a host of industries by making processes more autonomous, secure, transparent, and efficient. Innovators, entrepreneurs, established companies, and investors are all acknowledging the vast potential of this futuristic technology.

The blockchain in automotive and aerospace & aviation market is majorly driven by the factors such as transparency and removal of the risk of fraud, reduce transaction cost and fast transaction settlements, and establishment of consortium and association. However, factors such as lack of regulatory framework, infrastructure, and standardization and lack of technical expertise and awareness among the players operating in the automotive and aerospace & aviation market hinder the market growth.



Moreover, factors such as the transition from car ownership to Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and increasing application of blockchain in the aerospace & aviation industry are expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth.



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What was the valuation of the blockchain in automotive and aerospace & aviation market in 2018 and how the market is expected to perform during the forecast period from 2019-2029?

Which factors are expected to boost and restrain the growth and adoption of the technology during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

How are the consortiums such as R3 and PTDL, participating in endorsing the blockchain technology in the market?

What are the currently identified use cases of blockchain technology?

How the rate of adoption of blockchain is expected to change in the next 10 years?

Which are the key players involved in the growth of the blockchain in automotive and aerospace & aviation market?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by,

Different applications such as automotive and aerospace & aviation industry, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029?

Different types including private, hybrid, and public blockchain of the market during the forecast period?

Different regions in which the market has been segmented such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (ROW)?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Overview

1.1 Blockchain Technology Overview

1.1.1 Proof-of-Work (PoW)

1.1.2 Proof-of-Stake (PoS)

1.2 Blockchain Structure

1.3 Key Components of Blockchain

1.3.1 Decentralization

1.3.2 Data Integrity

1.3.3 Digital Signature

1.3.4 Data Mining



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Transparency and Removal of Risk of Fraud

2.1.2 Reduce Transaction Cost and Faster Transaction Settlements

2.1.3 Establishment of Consortiums and Association

2.1.4 Impact of Market Drivers

2.2 Market Restraint

2.2.1 Lack of Regulatory Framework, Infrastructure, and Standardization

2.2.2 Lack of Technical Expertise and Awareness Among the Players Operating in the Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market

2.2.3 Impact of Market Restraint

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Transition from Car Ownership to Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

2.3.2 Increasing Application of Blockchain in Aviation Industry



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Automotive Blockchain Consortiums and Associations

3.2.1 Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)

3.2.2 Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)

3.2.3 Hyperledger Project

3.2.4 Trusted IoT Alliance

3.2.5 IOTA Foundation

3.2.6 R3 Consortium

3.2.6.1 Others Consortium and Association

3.3 Key Product Launches, Collaborations, Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships by Automotive OEMs, Automotive Component Providers, and Players Operating in Aerospace & Aviation Industry

3.3.1 Automotive OEMs

3.3.2 Aerospace & Aviation

3.4 Regulatory Landscape in the Blockchain Ecosystem

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 European Union (EU)

3.4.3 China

3.4.4 Middle East and North Africa



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Development and Strategies

4.1.1 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Acquisition

4.1.2 Product Launches and Developments

4.1.3 Business Expansions

4.2 Leading Player Analysis



5 Assumption and Limitation

5.1 Assumption and limitation for Market Size Calculation

5.1.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Pessimistic Scenario

5.1.2 Assumptions and Limitations for Realistic Scenario

5.1.3 Assumptions Limitations for Optimistic Scenario



6 Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market (by Application)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Manufacturing and Supply Chain

6.2.2 Finance, Payments, and Insurance Services

6.2.3 Safety and Security

6.2.4 Renting and Leasing

6.2.5 Others (Smart Contracts, Ride Sharing, Infotainment, Loyalty Programs, Internet of Things, etc.)

6.3 Aerospace & Aviation Industry

6.3.1 Manufacturing and Supply Chain

6.3.2 Identity Management

6.3.3 Repair and Maintenance

6.3.4 Cargo Tracking

6.3.5 Safety and Security

6.3.6 Others (Smart Contracts, Aircraft Leasing, Tokenization Ticketing, Loyalty Points, etc.)

7 Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market (by Type)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private Blockchain

7.3 Hybrid Blockchain

7.4 Public Blockchain



8 Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market (by Geography)



9 Company Profile

9.1 Accenture

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product Portfolio

9.1.3 Key Developments

9.1.4 Financials

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.3 BigchainDB GmbH

9.4 Bitfury Group Limited

9.5 BTL Group Ltd.

9.6 ConsenSys

9.7 Context Labs BV

9.8 Ethereum

9.9 Factom

9.10 IBM

9.12 Mesosphere Inc.

9.13 Oaken Innovations

9.14 Provenance Inc.

9.15 Productive Edge LLC

9.16 R3

9.17 Ripple Labs Inc.

9.18 XAIN AG



