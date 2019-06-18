Advanced Wound Care Market to be Valued at US$ 13,450.0 Mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Advanced Wound Care Market Research Report Include Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Inc., and KCI Licensing Inc., MiMedx, Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences Inc., Tissue Regenix, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Organogenesis Inc. among others.

Pune, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer will enable growth in the global advanced wound care market. Fortune Business Insights, has published a report, titled “ Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the report in 2017, the global advanced wound care market was valued at US$ 9273.3 Mn. The global advanced wound care market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and value US$ 13,450 Mn by the end of 2025.

Presence of a Strong and Innovative Portfolio for Wound Care Dressings & Devices has Propelled Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., and KCI Licensing Inc., to Lead the Global Market.





The report classifies the global advanced wound care market in terms of various segments such as regions, product, type, end users, and others. As per the report, North America emerged dominant in the global advanced wound care market in 2017.

The North America market was valued at US$ 3874.4 Mn in 2017. Growth witnessed in the region is attributable to the high demand for advanced treatment for pressure ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, surgical procedure, and others ailments in the U.S. The region is also expected to dominate the global market through the forecast period 2018-2025.

The expansion witnessed in North America is attributable to appropriate availability of reimbursement policies in the region. However, the advanced wound care market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at relatively higher CAGR. High prevalence of diabetes in the region is the major factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, new players are entering the Asia Pacific market and further introducing advanced wound care products, which is expected to impel growth in the coming years. This is likely fuel the demand for advanced wound care products and services.

Rising Number of Surgeries Conducted Worldwide to Drive Global Market

Increasing per capita income and increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others are a few factors anticipated to drive the global advanced wound care market during the forecast period. Additionally, long term hospital stays, backed by rising number of surgical procedures taking place is a factor expected to increase the growth rate in the global market.

Besides this, the increasing geriatric population has been constantly contributing to the global advance wound care market’s growth. Innovation of new products is generating demand for approvals on products such as biological skin equivalents and extracorporeal shock wave therapy devices. This is anticipated to propel growth in the global advanced wound care market.

On the contrary, the factors expected to hamper the growth in the global advanced wound care market are high cost involved in advanced wound care products and services and lack of clinical efficiency for advance wound dressing.

Strong Distribution Network of Leading Organizations to Propel Growth

At present ConvaTec Inc., Smith & Nephew, and KCI Licensing Inc. are leading the global advanced wound care market. The growth witnessed in the market is attributable to these organizations’ diverse product portfolio and strong distribution network. Some of the leading companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are MiMedx, Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences Inc., Tissue Regenix, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Organogenesis Inc.





Major Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Key Insights

Global Active Wound Care Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025 Key Findings/ Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Others Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Extra corporeal Shock Wave Therapy Others (Compression Therapy, etc.) Active Wound Care Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Biological Dressings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Surgical Wounds Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





