Sigma Labs and Materialise Sign MOU to Integrate Real Time Melt Pool Analytics with Advanced Control Technology for Serial Production

Would Be First in Metal AM Industry to offer a product solution to Validated Production Machines, Processes and Parts

SANTA FE, N.M., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) (“Sigma Labs”), a provider of quality assurance software, and Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing solutions, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in integration of the Materialise MCP Controller with Sigma Labs’s PrintRite3D technology. Combining the sophisticated control technology with in-situ process monitoring for metal additive manufacturing will give customers maximal control on the production process, allowing them to become even more productive.



The two companies are partnering to integrate this inspection tool with the Materialise Control Platform (MCP). The MCP is an embedded hardware solution that answers the growing need for broader and more straightforward control over the AM process by giving full control to the end user. The companies have identified the potential to integrate the MCP with Sigma Labs’s PrintRite3D® real-time meltpool analytics anticipating that the result will be a unique integrated product solution for volume manufacturing.

John Rice, CEO of Sigma Labs, said, “I believe that this project has the potential to be an important leap forward for the metal additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs and Materialise are collaborating to be able to present a unique, integrated product solution for volume manufacturing, with machine validation, process validation, and in-process-quality-validation in production. The requisite business relationship to best take this initiative to market is under joint review by the companies. It is a great privilege for Sigma Labs to partner with Materialise on this project because Materialise is one the preeminent technology founders in the AM space with deep knowledge of the software and the control systems tools required to operate in complex and dynamic environments. Accustomed to the legacy of classical machine tooling and CNC equipment in manufacturing metal parts, few yet appreciate that 3D metal printing is a total reinvention of how metal is created into metal parts. In the laser-powderbed process there are several machine and process factors that cause machines to be unrepeatable. The solution for managing these variables is better controls and software tools that drive additive manufacturing machines, like a self-driving automobiles. Materialise and Sigma Labs are allying on what I believe may become a significant breakout towards this solution.”

About Materialise



Materialise incorporates nearly 3 decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for commercial firms worldwide seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. For more information please visit us at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.



