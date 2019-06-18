INAP Announces Expansion of Los Angeles Flagship Data Center

/EIN News/ -- DediPath, a provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), will anchor the expansion by selecting INAP as their primary provider of data center solutions in the L.A. market



INAP’s expansion more than doubles the L.A. facility’s previous power capacity and adds 12,000 square feet of sellable space to support existing and new customer requirements

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, today announced an expansion of its Los Angeles Flagship data center, located in Redondo Beach. DediPath, will be the anchor tenant after signing a multi-year colocation services agreement for a megawatt of power. DediPath will be ramping into the power as INAP completes its data center expansion.



To support DediPath in the high-demand L.A. market, INAP provided a solution that includes high-density power deployments and ultra-low latency bandwidth via INAP’s patented Performance IP®. DediPath's contract also includes access to INAP’s spend portability program , which allows the customer to fulfill the megawatt commitment in additional INAP data centers.

The data center expansion will occur in phases, beginning with a build-out of an additional 12,000 square feet of sellable space. Subsequent phases will add modular infrastructure deployments contingent on customer loads. The expanded facility will utilize highly efficient mechanical design combined with an optimized UPS deployment, allowing INAP to achieve 1.3 power usage effectiveness (PUE)—a rate ahead of industry averages. Total critical power capacity will increase from 1.4 MW to 3.2 MW to support new customer deployments and existing customer growth.

"Driven by high demand and capacity constraints in the L.A. market, we have seen accelerated growth in our L.A. Flagship dating back to the end of 2017,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer, INAP. “We are excited to welcome DediPath as the anchor tenant in this newly expanded space and support them as their sole L.A. provider. Both this deal and the expansion illustrate INAP’s unique ability to provide comprehensive, high-performance data center, cloud and network solutions.”

DediPath originally partnered with INAP in 2018 for data center and network services in its New York-New Jersey Metro Flagship Data Center, and has been expanding its footprint with INAP almost monthly.

“DediPath is committed to providing only the best service and performance to our IaaS customers, so we rely on INAP to deliver highly available, low-latency solutions,” said Mark Jiannino, Chief Executive Officer, DediPath. “With the L.A. expansion, INAP allows us to support our growing business in a state-of-the-art facility.”

“INAP’s commitment to top-tier service and solution flexibility provides a path for continued growth nationwide,” said Ernie Quick, Chief Technology Officer, DediPath. “Additionally, we recently deployed major core network upgrades including 400Gbps of layer 2 connectivity to 1 Wilshire and enterprise level DDoS protection to support our customer’s needs and growth.”

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

About DediPath

DediPath is a provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS). With a extensive experience in enterprise IT, managed services, and colocation experience DediPath's founders are focused on creating a strong brand that is focused on providing the best service and support at a highly competitive price.

Media Contacts:

Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer: 404.302.9982

Clay Boothby: 202.595.4923



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.