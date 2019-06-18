Todd Higley CEO of Vortex Brands Co. Provides Key Updates in Exclusive New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Vortex Brands Co. (OTC:VTXB) (“The Company”), today announced that the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.. Vortex Brands is the Company solving the hundred-year-old inherent problem of inefficient power consumption caused by electric motors.

VTXB CEO Todd Higley called in to SmallCapVoice.com to add details to the Company’s recent news regarding its pilot program in Detroit, Michigan, its ongoing negotiations with a joint venture partner, and the addition of a well-respected board member with experience in the specific markets for Vortex Brand’s Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS). Higley also sheds light on potential new markets and revenue streams created by operating in the government sector.

“Verification and metering are exactly what the industry uses to track energy saving in a shared saving environment like we are going to operate in. Currently, we are in discussions with two different computer programmers that are going to write the software that accesses the utility company’s data. The two programmers will work in concert with each other, each having their own specialty. This work is important for several reasons. Blockchain Energy, one of our divisions, will use the public ledger aspects of blockchain to document the savings that we create. This will create a bragging point for our customers, highlighting not only the savings but also the positive impact on their community’s environment through the reduction of carbon emissions,” explained Higley.

The interview can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/6-13-19-smallcapvoice-interview-with-vortex-brands-co-vtxb .

About Vortex Brands Co.

Vortex Brands Co., under the dba Vortex Green Energy will provide as a service multipurpose Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment to electric utilities nationwide. PAS is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to address a one-hundred-year-old inherent problem that was thought to be unsolvable: the inefficient power consumption caused by electric motors. Improving consumption efficiency will extend the life of the grid by protecting it from excessive wear and damage, improve grid reliability by reducing line congestion and increasing reserve margin, while creating true cost savings for the utility at no cost for the equipment. Instead, revenue is generated under a Share-of-Savings business model wherein the utility shares the savings with Vortex created by the PAS service on a monthly basis. PAS is designed to address industrial and commercial use applications in a scalable solution where the majority of wasted electricity occurs, and the largest opportunity exists. Clients of the utility benefit from progressing toward carbon footprint reduction goals without the capital expense or investing in any new equipment. Operations initially are focused in California before expanding nationwide. For more information visit: http://VortexGreenEnergy.com/video

