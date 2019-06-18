Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors who purchased shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE).

Investors, who acquired shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) prior to February 2017 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 2, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against TrueCar, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that USAA had been planning significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA, that USAA made significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA, that the changes to USAA's website maintained by TrueCar caused a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TrueCar's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading. On August 24, 2018, an amended complaint was filed and on November 5, 2018, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case. On February 5, 2019, the court issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case. On May 9, 2019, the court granted the motion for class certification.

Those who purchased TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



