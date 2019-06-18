Hemp Industry Expert Discusses CBD Unlimiteds Go-to-Market Strategy

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based nutritional and wellness products, is pleased to share recent company interviews with Proactive Investors.

Mr. Dustin Sullivan, COO of CBD Unlimited, sat down with Proactive Investors to comment on the recent spike in demand for CBD in retail stores. As CBD moves into brick-and-mortar retail across America, the Company continues to see rapid growth as CBD becomes the new mainstream.

Mr. Dustin Sullivan’s interview may be viewed here:

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/stocktube/13603/cbd-unlimited-readies-for-success-with-big-improvements-on-the-production-side-13603.html

Months prior, Mr. Todd Davis, CEO & Chairman of CBD Unlimited, spoke with Proactive Investors commenting on the Company’s plan to scale the Company significantly. Since then, the Company broke sales and store count records and looks to update the public on these numbers after the quarter ends.

Mr. Todd Davis’ interview may be viewed here:

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/stocktube/11499/cbd-unlimited-trying-to-scale-from-1mln-company-to-50mln-company-with-its-cbd-infused-dog-treats-11499.html

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural Hemp-Derived CBD, containing less than 0.3% THC in compliance with USDA regulations. The company’s products are built upon three key fundamentals: targeted-delivery, controlled-dosing and dual-therapy applications. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, to proprietary pet products, all with the shared purpose of supporting the therapeutic relief of pain and inflammation for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over a half a decade of research, clinical observation and scientific experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per serving.

Gorilla-Tek by Endexx strives to create modern, convenient retail solutions that are focused on improving customer access to high-demand and restricted products. Our systems and processes will continuously improve in order to simplify the customer experience across digital, mobile and in-store shopping trips. We are committed to customizing solutions for our retail partners that allow them to explore new business concepts and geographies.

Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, and www.phytobites.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO InvestorRelations@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



