PAI Health Joins American Heart Association Innovators Network to Scale Digital Solutions that Improve Cardiovascular Health

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAI Health , a heart health software company, will join the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Technology & Innovation (CHTI) Innovators Network to contribute their science-based technology that helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for all Americans. The CHTI is focused on building and fostering digital health technologies and relationships in pursuit of innovative and scalable solutions across the healthcare market.



PAI Health interprets heart rate data from wearable devices and translates it into a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) program. Through one single, intelligent number, the PAI program provides the heart health impact of physical activity and a personalized Weekly 100 Goal for users to achieve.

PAI Health delivers a customized program using the CHTI’s condition management plans, called CarePlans, that enables people to improve their cardiorespiratory fitness, one of the leading predictors of health and longevity. PAI Health’s intelligent and personalized program measures intensity and provides physical activity recommendations in-line with the AHA’s physical activity recommendations.

“This is a great opportunity for our organizations to come together with the same mission of reducing cardiovascular disease. As part of the CHTI’s Innovators Network, we are empowered to create an even more meaningful impact on the lives of patients and providers,” said Peter Taylor, CEO of PAI Health.

Unlike all other physical activity metrics, changes in heart rate reflect the body’s response to physical activity. PAI Health’s program tracks a person’s heart rate throughout the week and provides them a Weekly Score based on their age, sex and fitness level. The ideal goal for each end-user is to obtain a Weekly Score of 100 PAI or more, which has been associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and all-cause mortality. The heart-pounding effort needed to achieve this score is unique to each person depending on their current fitness level. It is not necessary to exercise daily to obtain substantial health benefits as long as one maintains 100 Weekly PAI for maximum protection, or a minimum of 50 PAI, which still provides significant benefits.

More than 800,000 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each year. PAI Health’s goal is to empower people to enhance their cardiorespiratory fitness through a personalized activity program that can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease mortality by an average of 25%.

About PAI Health

PAI Health is a heart health software company that offers health risk insights rooted in the proven science of cardiorespiratory fitness. PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) is the first scientifically validated program that prescribes a personalized, weekly score for physical activity that is proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease mortality. The company’s technology is API-led and easily integrated into third-party wellness platforms to allow insurers, providers and program managers to facilitate assessment, monitoring and incentivizing populations at scale, quickly and cost-effectively. PAI Health’s mission is to optimize everyone's path to a healthier life through increased physical activity. For more information, visit www.paihealth.com.



