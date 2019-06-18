BioXcel Therapeutics to Participate in the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI”) (Nasdaq: BTAI) today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference being held June 25, 2019 in New York City. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology.

Details of the Conference:

Event: BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Location: The Mandarin Oriental New York Time: 1:40 PM – 2:00 PM ET



Additionally, Dr. Mehta will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with BTI management should contact their BMO representatives.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric conditions, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of an aggressive form of prostate cancer, neuroendocrine prostate cancer (tNEPC), and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

/EIN News/ -- Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics

The Ruth Group

Janhavi Mohite

646-536-7026

jmohite@theruthgroup.com







