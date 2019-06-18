Cowen Further Strengthens Firm’s Leadership in Cannabis Sector

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Dan Schnurman and Townsend Ziebold have joined Cowen’s investment banking team as Managing Directors. With extensive transaction experience and industry relationships in the healthcare, beverages, and medical- and adult-use cannabis industries, Messrs. Schnurman and Ziebold will be dedicated to further enhancing Cowen’s industry-leading cannabis practice, which is headed by Gavin O’Reilly. Both are based in New York and report to Scott Lemone, Managing Director and Head of Consumer Investment Banking.



/EIN News/ -- "Cowen was one of the first investment banks to identify the cannabis sector as a strategic growth area. In the last several years, we have built an industry-leading and holistic cannabis practice, with the best research, equity and debt capital markets, and advisory talent in the industry. Dan and Townsend are great additions to our team, bringing significant domain knowledge, transaction experience and industry relationships, which will directly benefit our clients," said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President of Cowen and Company. "We are thrilled to welcome Dan and Townsend to Cowen."

Mr. Lemone added, “Cowen was, and continues to be, a pioneer in the cannabis sector. From the start, we have taken a deliberate approach to building a comprehensive suite of services to best address the needs of our clients. Dan and Townsend’s successful track records will be critical to Cowen’s continued leadership, serving both the fast-growing medical and recreational cannabis sectors.”

At Cowen, Mr. Schnurman’s focus is on advising medical cannabis clients as well as those interested in investing in, or expanding into, the global medical cannabis industry. He has over 20 years of banking experience, most recently at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he focused on originating and executing strategic transactions in the Life Sciences sector. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director on the Health Care Investment Banking team at UBS and led coverage of UBS’s Specialty and Generics Pharmaceuticals investment banking practice in the Americas. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Pre-Med) from Rice University, a J.D. from Washington University School of Law and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Mr. Ziebold’s focus is on the Company’s M&A effort for cannabis, as well as on beverages (alcohol and non-alcohol). He has over 30 years of experience in investment banking, most recently at Cascadia Capital LLC, where he served as a Managing Director overseeing the firm’s activities in beverages and cannabis. Prior to this, Mr. Ziebold led the beverage investment banking practice at First Beverage Group, where he advised on over 20 sell-side M&A transactions. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles in investment banking and private equity at The First Boston Corporation, Wasserstein Perella & Co. and Wasserstein & Co. Mr. Ziebold received his B.A. in Economics from Trinity College and his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

Cowen and Company is a member of FINRA, NYSE and SIPC.

