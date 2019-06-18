Virta Health Engages with Willis Towers Watson to Accelerate Adoption of Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Treatment

The announcement highlights the increasing momentum to bring new solutions to the type 2 diabetes health and economic crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virta Health , the first company to sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes without the use of medications or surgery, announced today a new engagement with Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company. The collaboration accelerates adoption of the Virta Treatment among self-insured employers while addressing a critical employer need. Willis Towers Watson's 2018 Best Practices in Health Care Employer Survey found that nearly two-thirds of employers will emphasize metabolic syndrome/diabetes over the next three years and it is the number one clinical condition of concern.



Virta upends traditional approaches to diabetes treatment by focusing not on management, but rather diabetes reversal. In both clinical and commercial settings, 60% of patients on the Virta Treatment at one year reverse type 2 diabetes—that is, achieve blood sugar control below the diabetes threshold while eliminating all diabetes-specific medications.

These outcomes provide life-changing circumstances for patients while saving payers many thousands of dollars in medical costs per patient per year. Virta also puts 100% of its fees at risk for its employer and health plan partners, allowing enterprises to introduce the health and economic benefits of diabetes reversal nearly risk-free.

Today’s announcement follows Virta’s most recent publication of clinical trial data, which demonstrated sustained diabetes reversal at two-years . Across the trial population, 67% of prescription medications were eliminated. For patients who started on insulin, 91% reduced usage or eliminated it altogether.

Results extend beyond diabetes reversal and include significant improvement in cardiovascular disease risk factors, sustained weight loss (12% at two years), and significant improvement in non-invasive scores for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe variant, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

About Virta Health

Virta Health provides the first treatment to safely and sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery. Among enrolled patients in our clinical trial at one year, 60% achieved diabetes reversal and 94% of insulin users reduced or eliminated usage altogether. Results extend beyond diabetes reversal to other areas of metabolic and cardiovascular health, with sustained improvements in blood pressure, inflammation, liver function, and BMI. For enterprises, Virta puts 100% of its fees at risk and can reduce medical prescription costs by more than 70% in year 1 alone. Delivered through Virta’s novel continuous remote care platform, the Virta Treatment provides unparalleled medical and behavioral support and is transforming the lives of people living with type 2 diabetes. To learn more, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth .

