iCAD to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference and Piper Jaffray Heartland Summit

NASHUA, N.H., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 19 at 12:00pm ET and will participate in the Piper Jaffray Heartland Summit on Thursday, June 20 in Minneapolis, MN.

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com

