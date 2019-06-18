BEMG’s Operating Subsidiary Get Credit Healthy Announces the Addition of Mortgage Banking Icon David Kittle to Its Advisory Board

SUNRISE, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Music Group Inc. (OTC PINK: BEMG) through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, Inc., an industry leading fintech company with an award-winning technology platform which simultaneously maximizes business opportunities for national lending partners while providing consumers with needed resources to improve their financial well-being, announces that David Kittle, past chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association, and mortgage banking icon, has joined its advisory board. Kittle is vice chairman and president of The Mortgage Collaborative , an organization which empowers mortgage lenders by facilitating better ﬁnancial execution and improved compliance. He is expected to bring invaluable and unparalleled insight to Get Credit Healthy’s one-of-a-kind ﬁntech platform which maximizes the loan opportunity for its mortgage lending partners while assisting mortgage loan applicants by providing personalized assistance and resources to improve their ﬁnancial well-being.



Board of Advisors Member





Kittle began his mortgage-banking career in 1978 with American Fletcher Mortgage Company and built a stellar career in the mortgage banking business over the years. From 2004 through 2010, he served on MBA’s Board of Directors. He is the past chairman of MBA’s political action committee, MORPAC, and former vice chairman of MBA’s Residential Board of Governors. He has also testiﬁed fourteen times before Congress and helped the mortgage industry navigate its most tumultuous period in recent memory.

Elizabeth Karwowski, CEO of Get Credit Healthy, says that Kittle’s addition is the latest in the company’s eﬀorts to become the industry standard for credit health services. “We’re honored to have David join our advisory board. He is among the brightest minds in mortgage banking and ﬁnancial services and will be an invaluable asset as we continue to experience our signiﬁcant growth and industry adoption.”

ABOUT BEMG

BEMG, through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy ( www.getcredithealthy.com ), utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Get Credit Healthy's platform has already facilitated over $200 million in new loan opportunities. Get Credit Healthy has showed sustained growth over the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down. Get Credit Healthy is working to increase its network of partners and is looking forward to a very promising future. Please visit the company website at www.betamusicgroup.net ; twitter at www.twitter.com/bemg12 and financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEMG/profile .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

/EIN News/ -- Dan Oran, CEO

Beta Music Group, Inc.

8411 West Oakland Park Blvd.

Suite 201

Sunrise, FL 33351

info@betamusicgroup.net

SOURCE: Beta Music Group Inc.

