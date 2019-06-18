Worksport Wins Third U.S Patent for Innovative and Proprietary Truck Bed Cover System

TORONTO, Ontario, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc. (OTCQB: FNHI), parent company of Worksport, the light truck cover manufacturer, has had its claims granted for a third U.S. patent protecting its innovative line of tonneau covers, the world’s first that allow inventive and unique full-bed access for light trucks.



“Worksport’s third U.S. patent is an astonishing and monetizable development for the company,” said Worksport and FNHI CEO Steven Rossi. “The patent application process can take up to two years or more. The U.S. Patent Office, which processes applications based on novelty of each claim, approved all claims applied submitted for our full-bed access cover. This new model, the only one in the industry, does not extend into the truck bed in any way. No other manufacturer can honestly make this claim.”

The patented design, a hybrid model based on Worksport’s Quattro cover, will be officially launched later this year. “In competing cover designs, a portion of the tonneau cover extends into the truck’s bed and that’s dangerous,” Rossi said. “Our newly patented model allows inventive and unique full-bed access, another example of Worksport convenience, safety and innovation.” Pre-orders are already in place and the automotive market is very receptive towards Worksport’s new products, ethical operations, and innovations, Rossi added.

According to Rossi; multiple U.S. patents are in application and active prosecution, along with six trademark applications in China, USA, and Canada. In addition, the company is presently drafting multiple new patent applications as a result of its active research and development. “High-quality, enforceable and monetizable intellectual property is a significant Worksport advantage,” Rossi added. “It allows us to enforce our uniqueness. No other company in the industry has as advanced tonneau cover technology as Worksport, making our product development far more comprehensive, both what’s in the field and what’s to come. Successfully adding to our patents and trademarks at a time when our factories are so busy is a sign that our growth and profitability plans draw closer to reality each day. We are so truly excited about our prospects for the future, after achieving record sales in Q1.”

About Worksport Ltd

Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI” and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International’s strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steven Rossi

CEO & Director

Franchise Holdings International .

T: 1-888-554-8789

E: Investors@franchiseholdingsinternational.com

Website: www.FranchiseHoldingsInternational.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Franchise Holdings Internationals Inc.’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Franchise Holdings International Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

