CommandLink deploys geo-redundant Metaswitch voice solution to deliver enhanced enterprise communications services

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch and CommandLink , a full-stack SaaS, UCaaS, SDWAN, security and networking supplier, have teamed up to deliver leading-edge, feature-rich communications solutions for enterprise customers that demand the highest levels of reliability and performance.



/EIN News/ -- “We are proud to have successfully implemented the next generation of geo-redundant Metaswitch voice solution for enterprise customers,” said Jason Ness, CEO of CommandLink. “CommandLink and Metaswitch share a common vision for delivering best-in-class network architecture and business communications services, and Metaswitch has a proven track record of delivering exceptional agility, scalability and performance. Their best-in-class technology and geo-redundancy provides our customers with the quality of service required by today’s distributed enterprises.”

As part of the collaboration, CommandLink clients have access to Metaswitch’s Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solutions featuring mobile native unified communications tools and services tailored to meet the unique and increasingly complex needs of today’s businesses.

Metaswitch Vice President, Unified Communications Products John Tucker says, “Through our continued collaboration and seamless integration combining Metaswitch’s power, stability and award-winning UC products with CommandLink’s experience deploying distributed and complex voice carrier networks, we’re delivering solutions that give customers increased operational efficiency and productivity.”

The two companies have dedicated engineering resources supporting the enhanced enterprise solutions, with relentless focus on reliability and network architectural excellence, and a commitment to ensuring rigorous customer requirements are met. For more information, visit www.commandlink.com .

About Metaswitch

The company's virtual IMS and TAS software solutions are constructively disrupting the way that service providers innovate, build and operate communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch’s award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today’s global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com .

About CommandLink

CommandLink is privately-held full stack solutions provider which offers UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, Security, Managed Services, Professional Services, and a proprietary SaaS Platform for SMB, Mid-Market, and Enterprise businesses. Every solution will be expertly crafted, skillfully deployed, and supported by a dedicated engineer team. Learn more about CommandLink by scheduling a Command|Link platform demo on our website ( www.commandlink.com ) or by sending an email request to sales@commandlink.com .

Copyright © 2019 Metaswitch Networks. “Metaswitch” and “Metaswitch Networks” are registered trademarks. Brands and products referenced herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contact

Stephanie Boncich

Mindshare PR

+1 408-207-3674

stephanie@mindsharepr.com

