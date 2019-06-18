Memory Semiconductor Market for the Global Consumer Electronics Industry to 2024 - Key Players are Samsung, Intel, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Western Digital, Toshiba, and ATP Electronics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Memory Semiconductor Market for Consumer Electronics Industry - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Memory Semiconductor Market for Consumer Electronics Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.63% to reach US$52.057 billion by 2024, from US$49.999 billion in 2019.



There is significant increase in the demand of consumer electronics resulting from an in increase in the disposable income. Apart from this the manufacturing of consumer electronics is being done on a large scale which as a result be pushing the demand for semiconductors in this industry.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the Global Memory Semiconductor Market for Consumer Electronics Industry.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Samsung Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and ATP Electronics.



