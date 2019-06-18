Stay ‘Appy in Winnipeg, PayByPhone Available in More Locations through FNP Parking Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced its partnership with FNP Parking, a lot provider owned and operated by Winnipeg-based Forks North Portage Corporation.



FNP Parking now has PayByPhone in multiple off-street lots, including some of the most popular Winnipeg spots, such as The Forks, Portage Place Shopping Centre and Winnipeg Square.

PayByPhone has been available through the Winnipeg Parking Authority since 2007 and has seen significant adoption increases from 2016 at 7% to 42% as of January 2019. The significant increase can be attributed to various marketing campaigns done by PayByPhone within the region, along with the removal of the convenience fee to the consumer.

“We have such a strong user base in Winnipeg and really strive to offer them the best experiences possible,” said Roamy Valera, CEO of North America at PayByPhone. “Working with FNP, PayByPhone is doing just that. We are expanding our footprint to some of the most visited destinations in Winnipeg, making paying for parking much more seamless.”

For more information on PayByPhone, visit https://www.paybyphone.com/.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact

Erica England

Director of Media Relations, Arketi Group

eengland@arketi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.