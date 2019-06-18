Accounting Services Market Major Trends, Opportunities, Market Size, Value And Growth

The Business Research Company offers Accounting Services Global Market Report 2019 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for accounting services is expected to reach a value of around $870 billion by 2022, significantly growing at an annual rate of around 9% during the forecast period.

The growth in the accounting services market is due to increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A), technology stocks performance and financial reporting standards transition.

However, the market for accounting services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as weak wage growth in developed economies, accounting scandals, inconsistency in service delivery, automation affecting small and medium accounting firm, and reduction in free trade.

The accounting services market consists of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values pertaining to businesses and other organizations. The service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions to tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory.

Accounting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

With emerging markets growth, technology development, regulatory reforms the scope and potential for the global accounting services market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period. Increase in outsourcing at accounting firms, accounting service companies collaborating with technology companies and digital tax economy evolution are the major trends witnessed in the global accounting services market.

Major players in the global accounting services market include PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG and BDO International.

Markets Covered: global accounting services market, payroll & bookkeeping services, tax preparation services and other accounting services.

Data Segmentations: accounting services market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Accounting Services Market Organizations Covered: PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG and BDO International.

Regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, accounting services market customer information, accounting services market product/service analysis – product examples, accounting services market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global accounting services market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Accounting Services Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the accounting services market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Accounting Services Sector: The report reveals where the global accounting services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

