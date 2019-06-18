Worldwide Nuclear Power Market Analysis 2016-2019 & Forecast to 2024 - Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2C Scenario

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Nuclear Power Market 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nuclear Power in TeraWatt-hours (TWh).



The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Axpo Group

Bruce Power L.P.

BWX Technologies, Inc.

CEZ, a.s.

China General Nuclear Power Group

China National Nuclear Corporation

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited

Doosan Babcock Limited

E.ON SE

EDF

EDF Energy PLC

EletrobrasTermonuclear S.A.

ENGIE Electrabel

Exelon Corporation

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Co. Ltd.

NNEGC Energoatom

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

Ontario Power Generation

Orano

ROSATOM

Atomstroyexport

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings

Toshiba Corporation

Vattenfall AB



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with Minimal Carbon Emissions

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to Drive the Vision of the Plutonium Economy

China's Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry

US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market in the World

Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor Technology

State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized

Japan's Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for the Global Nuclear Power Industry

Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the Global Energy Mix Declines

Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally

Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of Sustainable Energy

Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear Power Industry Woes

Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst Short Term Issues and Challenges

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the Near Term



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear Power

Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers Clean Electricity and Energy Independence

Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2C Scenario

Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological Impact: The Debate Continues

Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion

Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants

Capacity Gains through Uprating

Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions

Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear Power Generation

Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend Traction to Market Growth

Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important Growth Driver

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand

Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and Production

Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Monitoring

Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global Nuclear Power Capacity

Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Radical Innovations Poised to Curtail the Waning Interest in Nuclear Power

Wider Deployment of the Tested 20-Century Technology

Inventing Something Much Superior

More Focus on Fusion

Nuclear Fusion Reactors: The Next Frontier for Nuclear Power Technology

Innovative Nuclear Energy Efforts by the NICE Initiative and MIT's CANES

Small Modular Reactors: A Potentially Revolutionary Nuclear Technology

Advantages of SMRs

SMR: The Apt Solution for Resolving Size Issues of Large Scale Nuclear Plants?

Offshore Reactors: Flexible, Cheaper and Safer Nuclear Power Generation Option

Nuclear Power-Reactors Experience Continued Improvements in Technology and Design

Heavy Water Reactors: Moderated and Cooled by Heavy Water



5. ISSUES & CHALLENGES

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market Prospects for Nuclear Power

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants

Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies, Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks

Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide

Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs

Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs

Reasons for Increase in Cost and Construction Time

Experience and Standardization Critical for Managing Costs and Minimizing Construction Time

The South Korean Model Reduces Cost and Accelerates Construction

Centralization, Standardization and Continuity Critical



6. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE



7. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



8.1 Focus on Select Global Players



8.2 Recent Industry Activity

Rosatom to Construct a Nuclear Power Plant Project in China

Rosatom Opens New Floating Nuclear Power Plant

Exelon Generation Acquires the Everett LNG Facility

Bruce Power Receives Power Reactor Operating License Renewal

IAEA Enters into an Agreement with NEI

EDF and VEOLIA Enter into Partnership Agreement

EDF Signs a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with GE

EON and RWE Enter into Merger

CNCC Enters into Merger with China Nuclear

CNNC Signs a MoU with New AREVA



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94)

The United States (24)

Canada (3)

Japan (12)

Europe (36) France (2) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (4) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (21)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

Latin America (2)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9afw0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Nuclear Power



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.