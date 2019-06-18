The World Market for Epoxy Resins to 2022: Analysis on Paints & Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives & Bonding, Construction, and Other End-use Applications
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Epoxy Resins in Thousand Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Paints & Coatings (Solvent-based, Water-based, & Powder Coatings), Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives & Bonding, Construction, and Others.
The report profiles 93 companies
- 3M Company (USA)
- Adhesives Technology Corp. (USA)
- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India)
- Alchemie Ltd. (UK)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- Atul Ltd. (India)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Chang Chun Plastics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Ciech (Poland)
- Cytec Solvay Group (USA)
- DIC Corporation (Japan)
- Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (USA)
- Epic Resins (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Hexion, Inc. (USA)
- Huntsman Corporation (USA)
- Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation (China)
- KoreKote Advanced Epoxy Systems (USA)
- Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- LEUNA-Harze GmbH (Germany)
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- Nano-Tech Srl (Italy)
- Olin Corporation (USA)
- RBC Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Reichhold, Inc. (USA)
- Resoltech SAS (UK)
- Robnor Resins Ltd. (UK)
- Sicomin Epoxy Systems (France)
- SIR Industriale SpA (Italy)
- Spolchemie A.S. (Czech Republic)
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Epoxy Resins: Versatile, Reliable and Cost-Effective Thermoset Resins for Highly Demanding Applications
Global Epoxy Resins Market: Fast Facts
Epoxy Resins: An Evolutionary Scan
Excellent Ductility, Strong Adhesive Power, and Exceptional Mechanical Properties and Numerous Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption
Epoxy Resins Offer Myriad Benefits over Vinyl Esters and Polyesters
Mechanical Properties
Environmental Properties
Electrical Properties
Thermal Properties
Processing and Fabrication
Miscellaneous
Major End-use Applications of Epoxy Resins
Paints and Coatings
Types of Waterborne Epoxy Binder Systems
Epoxy Resin Coatings and their Application Areas Summarized
Electrical and Electronics
Epoxy Resin Applications in Electrical and Electronics Summarized
Bonding and Adhesives
Epoxy Resin Applications in Bonding and Adhesives Summarized
Flooring, Paving and Civil Construction
Composites & Tooling
Basic Epoxy Resins and Intermediates & their End-Use Applications
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Represents the Largest Market Worldwide, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominance
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Surging Demand from the Coatings Industry Drives Healthy Market Growth for Epoxy Resins
Growing Sales of Various Types of Coatings: An Important Opportunity Indicator
High Temperature Epoxy Resins Improves Chemical Resistance and Strength in Coatings Application
Flooring & Multiple Other Applications Drive Demand for Epoxy Surface Coatings
Myriad Attributes Drive Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins in Coatings
Growing Semiconductor and Aerospace Manufacturing Industries Benefit Market Expansion
Increasing Adoption of Wind Power Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth
Epoxy Resin Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Epoxy Adhesives with Enhanced Properties
Next Generation Epoxy Adhesives Also Offer Improved Performance
High Performance Epoxy Resins with Excellent Tensile Strength
Structural Adhesives Based on Advanced Technologies
Fire-Retardant Epoxy Resins
Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins
Innovation Related Trends in the Global Epoxy Resin Marketplace
Alliances for Collective Innovation
Government Funds for Supporting Innovation
Focus on Developing Sustainable Products
Product Launches in the Recent Past with Improved Thermal and Mechanical Properties
Growing Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins Underpins Volume Growth
Epoxy Gains Traction as Key Corrosion Resistant Resin
Sustainable Bio-based Epoxy Resins to Drive Substantial Market Growth
Green Epoxy Resins to Rejuvenate the Production Landscape
Epicerol to Enable Production of Sustainable Epoxy Resins
Growing Popularity of Versatile, Strong, and Highly Useful Epoxy Resins Drive the Focus on Effective Curing
Use of Advanced Epoxy Coating Blankets Enables Curing at Desirable Temperatures
Researchers Explore Self-Healing Mechanisms to Cure Structural Cracks
Growing Prominence of Light Weight Car Manufacturing Drives Demand in the Automotive Sector
Uptrend in Automobiles Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass Manufacture of Automotive Components
Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth
Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short-to Mid-Term
Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise
CRE Investments Gather Steam
Resurgence Anticipated for Epoxy Resins in Flooring Application
Demand for Epoxy Adhesives Gain Momentum in Applications Requiring Superior Adhesion
Expanding Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Growth
Newer Applications to Drive Future Growth of Epoxy Resins Market
Epoxy Resin Reinforced Plastic Pipes Offer Significant Advantages, Bodes Well for the Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Classification of Epoxy Resins
Based on Type of Raw Material
Aliphatic Epoxy Resins
Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins
Glycidylamine Epoxy Resins
Novolac Epoxy Resins
Phenoxy Resins
Brominated Epoxies
Based on Molecular Arrangement
Rigid Epoxy Resins
Flexible Epoxy Resins
Based on Number of Epoxy Groups
Difunctional Resins
Poly Functional Resins
Based on Solvent Base and Characteristics
Solvent-borne Epoxy Resins
Water-borne Epoxy Resins
Powder Epoxy Resins
Types of Waterborne Epoxy Resin System Formulations
Carboxylated Acrylic Latex /Epoxy Systems
Emulsified Low Molecular Weight Epoxy Systems
Emulsified Medium and High Molecular Weight Epoxy Systems
Waterpoxy Systems
Production Processes of Epoxy Resins
Liquid Epoxy Resins
Solid Epoxy Resins
Modified Epoxy Resins
Additives Used in Formulation of Epoxy Resins
Curing Agents
Epoxy Resin Curing Agents - Properties & Application
Curing Technology
Improved Polymer Matrix Compounds by Radiation Curing
Hardeners
Flexibilizers
Properties of Epoxy Resins
Cross linking Density
Reduced Shrinkage
Versatile Use
High Adhesive Strength
Resistance to Chemicals
Insulation
Viscosity
Selection Criterion for Epoxy Resins
Compatibility
Preparation Efficiency
Adhesion
Alternatives for Epoxy Resins
5. HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES
Health Issues
Liquid Epoxy Resins
Solid Epoxy Resins
Modified Epoxy Resins
Curing Agents /Hardeners
Solvents
Reactive Diluents
Fillers
Typical Exposure Effects Associated with Epoxy Resin Systems
Environmental Issues
Low VOC Content - Prime Concern
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Intense Competition Characterizes the Epoxy Resins Marketplace
Competition: Noteworthy Trends in a Nutshell
Volatile Feedstock and Energy Prices Pose Major Concern for Producers
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches
Hexion Launches EPOSIL Resin 5550 Hybrid Epoxy/Polysiloxane Resin
Hexion Develops EPI-REZ Resin 7720-W-50 Epoxy Dispersion
Hexion Introduces PR687g Epoxy-Based Sticky-Spray System
A. Schulman Introduces LYTEX SF Epoxy-Based Styrene-Free SMC Material
Electrolube Launches ER2223 High Temperature Stable Epoxy Resins
allnex Introduces BECKOPOX EH 2162 Epoxy Curing Agent
TenCate Advanced Composites Introduces TC380 Epoxy Resin
Panacol Rolls Out Vitralit UC 6686 UV-Curing Epoxy Resin Adhesive
Hexion Rolls Out New EPI-REZ Waterborne Epoxy Resins
Hexion Introduces EPIKOTETM Resin TRAC 06605/EPIKURETM Curing Agent TRAC 06608 Specialty Epoxy Resin System
Robnor ResinLab Releases PX901C Epoxy Resins
SGL Introduces Rapid Curing Epoxy Resin Based Lightweighting Toolbox
Electrolube Launches ER2225 RoHS-2 Compliant, Black Epoxy Potting Compound
Alchemie Introduces EP5243 Fast Curing Epoxy Resins
Sun Chemical Rolls Out EPICLON Epoxy Resins
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Gougeon Brothers Acquires Entropy Resins
Gabriel Performance Products Acquires Royce International
Solvay to Supply Materials for the 777X Program
Sicomin Bags USDA Bio based Product Label Certification for SR GreenPoxy 56/SD GP 505V2
allnex Streamlines Distributor Network in North America
Sicomin Bags ECOBOARD Project Gold Level Qualification for its Bio-Based Epoxy Resins
French FastRTM Develops Advanced Automated Production Platform with Hexion's Epoxy Resin System
The Airplane Factory Collaborates with Sicomin Epoxy Systems
Evonik Industries Acquires Performance Materials Division of Air Products
Solvay to Divest Formulated Resins Business to ELANTAS PDG
RPM International Acquires Prime Resins
Hexion Expands Edmonton R&D Facility
Sicomin Extends Association with Cobra International
BASF Collaborates with Gustav Grolman
LEUNA-Harze Commissions New Epoxy Resin Plant
LEUNA-Harze Inks License Agreement with BASF for Certain Epoxy Resin Systems
Nano-Tech Partners Temavento Race Engineering
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Epoxy Resins Market by End-Use Application
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Steady Demand from Existing and Emerging Applications Drive Market Growth
Sustained Increase in High Temperature Epoxy Resins Users Base
Waterborne Epoxy Resins Gain Traction Amid Tightening Regulations
Technology Advancements & Novel Products Bodes Well for the Market
Growing Role of Epoxy Composites in Wind Energy, Aerospace & Automotive Drives Demand
Factors Influencing Wind Energy Growth in the US
Steady Recovery in Construction Activity Benefits Market Expansion
Normalcy in Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Steady End-use Demand to Propel the European Epoxy Resin Market
Despite Concerns Regarding Bisphenol A Usage, Epoxies Enjoy Far and Wide Applications
Social and Economic Contributions of Key End-use Industries of Epoxy Resins in Europe
Are Asian Imports Losing their Sheen in the European Market ?
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Epoxy Resins: An Important Element in the UK Industrial Flooring Market
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Epoxy Resin Market in Asia-Pacific Set to Exhibit Strong Growth
Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Expanding Construction Sector Offers Boost to Epoxy Resins Application in Coatings
Growing Production of Automobiles Spurs Demand
Exodus of Epoxy Resin Manufacturers to Asia Continues
Asian Producers Score over their Global Counterparts in terms of Cost Benefits
Recent Capacity Expansions Benefit Market Prospects
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China: The Largest & the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Overview of China's Epoxy Resin Production Capacity
Booming Construction Sector to Drive Market Adoption
Strong Automotive Manufacturing Drives Chinese Demand
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 South Korea
Market Analysis
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Hong Kong
India: A Potential Laden Market
Indonesia
Singapore
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Latin American Epoxy Resin Market - An Overview
Notable Expansion on the Cards
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Epoxy Resin Consumption to Gain Momentum in the Middle East & Africa
Government Infrastructure Investment to Spur Demand for Thermoset Resins in South Africa
South African Manufacturers Adversely Affected by Volatile Raw Material Costs
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 93 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 105)
- The United States (38)
- Japan (16)
- Europe (23)
- France (4)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
