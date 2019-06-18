The World Market for Epoxy Resins to 2022: Analysis on Paints & Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives & Bonding, Construction, and Other End-use Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epoxy Resins Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Epoxy Resins in Thousand Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Paints & Coatings (Solvent-based, Water-based, & Powder Coatings), Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives & Bonding, Construction, and Others.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Epoxy Resins: Versatile, Reliable and Cost-Effective Thermoset Resins for Highly Demanding Applications

Global Epoxy Resins Market: Fast Facts

Epoxy Resins: An Evolutionary Scan

Excellent Ductility, Strong Adhesive Power, and Exceptional Mechanical Properties and Numerous Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption

Epoxy Resins Offer Myriad Benefits over Vinyl Esters and Polyesters

Mechanical Properties

Environmental Properties

Electrical Properties

Thermal Properties

Processing and Fabrication

Miscellaneous

Major End-use Applications of Epoxy Resins

Paints and Coatings

Types of Waterborne Epoxy Binder Systems

Epoxy Resin Coatings and their Application Areas Summarized

Electrical and Electronics

Epoxy Resin Applications in Electrical and Electronics Summarized

Bonding and Adhesives

Epoxy Resin Applications in Bonding and Adhesives Summarized

Flooring, Paving and Civil Construction

Composites & Tooling

Basic Epoxy Resins and Intermediates & their End-Use Applications

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Represents the Largest Market Worldwide, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominance

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Surging Demand from the Coatings Industry Drives Healthy Market Growth for Epoxy Resins

Growing Sales of Various Types of Coatings: An Important Opportunity Indicator

High Temperature Epoxy Resins Improves Chemical Resistance and Strength in Coatings Application

Flooring & Multiple Other Applications Drive Demand for Epoxy Surface Coatings

Myriad Attributes Drive Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins in Coatings

Growing Semiconductor and Aerospace Manufacturing Industries Benefit Market Expansion

Increasing Adoption of Wind Power Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth

Epoxy Resin Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Epoxy Adhesives with Enhanced Properties

Next Generation Epoxy Adhesives Also Offer Improved Performance

High Performance Epoxy Resins with Excellent Tensile Strength

Structural Adhesives Based on Advanced Technologies

Fire-Retardant Epoxy Resins

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins

Innovation Related Trends in the Global Epoxy Resin Marketplace

Alliances for Collective Innovation

Government Funds for Supporting Innovation

Focus on Developing Sustainable Products

Product Launches in the Recent Past with Improved Thermal and Mechanical Properties

Growing Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins Underpins Volume Growth

Epoxy Gains Traction as Key Corrosion Resistant Resin

Sustainable Bio-based Epoxy Resins to Drive Substantial Market Growth

Green Epoxy Resins to Rejuvenate the Production Landscape

Epicerol to Enable Production of Sustainable Epoxy Resins

Growing Popularity of Versatile, Strong, and Highly Useful Epoxy Resins Drive the Focus on Effective Curing

Use of Advanced Epoxy Coating Blankets Enables Curing at Desirable Temperatures

Researchers Explore Self-Healing Mechanisms to Cure Structural Cracks

Growing Prominence of Light Weight Car Manufacturing Drives Demand in the Automotive Sector

Uptrend in Automobiles Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass Manufacture of Automotive Components

Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth

Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short-to Mid-Term

Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise

CRE Investments Gather Steam

Resurgence Anticipated for Epoxy Resins in Flooring Application

Demand for Epoxy Adhesives Gain Momentum in Applications Requiring Superior Adhesion

Expanding Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Growth

Newer Applications to Drive Future Growth of Epoxy Resins Market

Epoxy Resin Reinforced Plastic Pipes Offer Significant Advantages, Bodes Well for the Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Classification of Epoxy Resins

Based on Type of Raw Material

Aliphatic Epoxy Resins

Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins

Glycidylamine Epoxy Resins

Novolac Epoxy Resins

Phenoxy Resins

Brominated Epoxies

Based on Molecular Arrangement

Rigid Epoxy Resins

Flexible Epoxy Resins

Based on Number of Epoxy Groups

Difunctional Resins

Poly Functional Resins

Based on Solvent Base and Characteristics

Solvent-borne Epoxy Resins

Water-borne Epoxy Resins

Powder Epoxy Resins

Types of Waterborne Epoxy Resin System Formulations

Carboxylated Acrylic Latex /Epoxy Systems

Emulsified Low Molecular Weight Epoxy Systems

Emulsified Medium and High Molecular Weight Epoxy Systems

Waterpoxy Systems

Production Processes of Epoxy Resins

Liquid Epoxy Resins

Solid Epoxy Resins

Modified Epoxy Resins

Additives Used in Formulation of Epoxy Resins

Curing Agents

Epoxy Resin Curing Agents - Properties & Application

Curing Technology

Improved Polymer Matrix Compounds by Radiation Curing

Hardeners

Flexibilizers

Properties of Epoxy Resins

Cross linking Density

Reduced Shrinkage

Versatile Use

High Adhesive Strength

Resistance to Chemicals

Insulation

Viscosity

Selection Criterion for Epoxy Resins

Compatibility

Preparation Efficiency

Adhesion

Alternatives for Epoxy Resins



5. HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

Health Issues

Liquid Epoxy Resins

Solid Epoxy Resins

Modified Epoxy Resins

Curing Agents /Hardeners

Solvents

Reactive Diluents

Fillers

Typical Exposure Effects Associated with Epoxy Resin Systems

Environmental Issues

Low VOC Content - Prime Concern



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Intense Competition Characterizes the Epoxy Resins Marketplace

Competition: Noteworthy Trends in a Nutshell

Volatile Feedstock and Energy Prices Pose Major Concern for Producers



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches

Hexion Launches EPOSIL Resin 5550 Hybrid Epoxy/Polysiloxane Resin

Hexion Develops EPI-REZ Resin 7720-W-50 Epoxy Dispersion

Hexion Introduces PR687g Epoxy-Based Sticky-Spray System

A. Schulman Introduces LYTEX SF Epoxy-Based Styrene-Free SMC Material

Electrolube Launches ER2223 High Temperature Stable Epoxy Resins

allnex Introduces BECKOPOX EH 2162 Epoxy Curing Agent

TenCate Advanced Composites Introduces TC380 Epoxy Resin

Panacol Rolls Out Vitralit UC 6686 UV-Curing Epoxy Resin Adhesive

Hexion Rolls Out New EPI-REZ Waterborne Epoxy Resins

Hexion Introduces EPIKOTETM Resin TRAC 06605/EPIKURETM Curing Agent TRAC 06608 Specialty Epoxy Resin System

Robnor ResinLab Releases PX901C Epoxy Resins

SGL Introduces Rapid Curing Epoxy Resin Based Lightweighting Toolbox

Electrolube Launches ER2225 RoHS-2 Compliant, Black Epoxy Potting Compound

Alchemie Introduces EP5243 Fast Curing Epoxy Resins

Sun Chemical Rolls Out EPICLON Epoxy Resins



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Gougeon Brothers Acquires Entropy Resins

Gabriel Performance Products Acquires Royce International

Solvay to Supply Materials for the 777X Program

Sicomin Bags USDA Bio based Product Label Certification for SR GreenPoxy 56/SD GP 505V2

allnex Streamlines Distributor Network in North America

Sicomin Bags ECOBOARD Project Gold Level Qualification for its Bio-Based Epoxy Resins

French FastRTM Develops Advanced Automated Production Platform with Hexion's Epoxy Resin System

The Airplane Factory Collaborates with Sicomin Epoxy Systems

Evonik Industries Acquires Performance Materials Division of Air Products

Solvay to Divest Formulated Resins Business to ELANTAS PDG

RPM International Acquires Prime Resins

Hexion Expands Edmonton R&D Facility

Sicomin Extends Association with Cobra International

BASF Collaborates with Gustav Grolman

LEUNA-Harze Commissions New Epoxy Resin Plant

LEUNA-Harze Inks License Agreement with BASF for Certain Epoxy Resin Systems

Nano-Tech Partners Temavento Race Engineering



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Epoxy Resins Market by End-Use Application



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Steady Demand from Existing and Emerging Applications Drive Market Growth

Sustained Increase in High Temperature Epoxy Resins Users Base

Waterborne Epoxy Resins Gain Traction Amid Tightening Regulations

Technology Advancements & Novel Products Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Role of Epoxy Composites in Wind Energy, Aerospace & Automotive Drives Demand

Factors Influencing Wind Energy Growth in the US

Steady Recovery in Construction Activity Benefits Market Expansion

Normalcy in Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Steady End-use Demand to Propel the European Epoxy Resin Market

Despite Concerns Regarding Bisphenol A Usage, Epoxies Enjoy Far and Wide Applications

Social and Economic Contributions of Key End-use Industries of Epoxy Resins in Europe

Are Asian Imports Losing their Sheen in the European Market ?

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Epoxy Resins: An Important Element in the UK Industrial Flooring Market

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Epoxy Resin Market in Asia-Pacific Set to Exhibit Strong Growth

Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Expanding Construction Sector Offers Boost to Epoxy Resins Application in Coatings

Growing Production of Automobiles Spurs Demand

Exodus of Epoxy Resin Manufacturers to Asia Continues

Asian Producers Score over their Global Counterparts in terms of Cost Benefits

Recent Capacity Expansions Benefit Market Prospects

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China: The Largest & the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Overview of China's Epoxy Resin Production Capacity

Booming Construction Sector to Drive Market Adoption

Strong Automotive Manufacturing Drives Chinese Demand

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 South Korea

Market Analysis



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Hong Kong

India: A Potential Laden Market

Indonesia

Singapore

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Latin American Epoxy Resin Market - An Overview

Notable Expansion on the Cards

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Epoxy Resin Consumption to Gain Momentum in the Middle East & Africa

Government Infrastructure Investment to Spur Demand for Thermoset Resins in South Africa

South African Manufacturers Adversely Affected by Volatile Raw Material Costs

B. Market Analytics



