Pico Names Emma Wheeler New Chief Commercial Officer, EMEA

June 18, 2019

Pico, a leading infrastructure, connectivity, cloud technology, data and analytics services provider to the financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Emma Wheeler as Pico’s Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) starting this July. She joins Pico as a member of the global senior executive team, reporting to Pico CEO Jarrod Yuster and working closely with Pico Global Head of Sales Michael Verkuijl and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Marc Hineman.

“I am eagerly anticipating Emma joining Pico. Emma’s industry expertise, product knowledge and leadership skills will add significant strength to our global senior executive team and provide for further growth of our EMEA business,” said Pico CEO Jarrod Yuster. “Our European infrastructure, network connectivity, data and analytic services offering has become quite expansive and comprehensive, making this a perfect time for Emma to join and lead our EMEA business. Emma will play a critical role in helping to shape and guide the company's EMEA growth trajectory through overseeing all aspects of EMEA business management and developing our sales/account management and business organizations.”

Emma brings over 15 years of financial technology and data services experience to Pico. Prior to joining Pico, Emma led the European Enterprise Sales Group and EMEA Feeds and Connectivity Sales organization at ICE/Interactive Data Corporation and held various positions at Thomson Reuters. Her extensive background in building and leading global and regional sales teams complemented by her broad industry and client relationships give Emma the unique ability to oversee Pico’s EMEA commercial strategy and vision for continued success.

"I’m thrilled to join Pico as it continues to grow the business through its deep customer understanding, superior service, agility and focus on excellence,” said Emma Wheeler. “I’m looking forward to taking on this exciting role and working closely with a stellar team of professionals. I have been impressed by what Pico has accomplished thus far, building a comprehensive EMEA data center presence, low-latency connectivity, data and analytics offerings and exhibiting rapid growth over the past several years. I am excited to help further grow the EMEA business through augmenting Pico’s existing client coverage and expanding its overall client base and market share.”

"I am pleased to be working with Emma again and look forward to partnering with her at Pico and leveraging her years of experience building sales teams, commercial expansion plans and customer engagement to the ever-evolving financial technology landscape,” said Pico Global Head of Sales Michael Verkuijl. “With Emma’s leadership, Pico will be well-positioned for continued growth and success in our significantly invested EMEA product and service offerings.”

About Pico

Pico is a leading infrastructure, connectivity, cloud technology, data and analytics services provider to the global capital markets community. Pico’s trading expertise, global reach and passion for delivering state-of-the-art solutions help its clients maintain a competitive advantage and enter new lines of business and geographies faster and more cost-effectively than is possible using in-house or other third-party alternatives. For more, visit www.picotrading.com.

