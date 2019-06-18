Funko to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference on June 19, 2019

EVERETT, Wash., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, has been invited to present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference being held June 18-19, 2019, at the White Elephant Hotel in Nantucket, Massachusetts.



/EIN News/ -- Funko’s President Andrew Perlmutter and CFO Russell Nickel are scheduled to participate in a “fireside chat” with Jefferies senior analyst Stephanie Wissink on June 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Funko’s management will also host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website . Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Funko management, please contact your Jefferies representative or Funko’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/ , and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan

Gateway Investor Relations

FNKO@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Media:

Jessica Piha, Funko

jessicap@funko.com

425-783-3616



