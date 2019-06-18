$5.9 Bn Rodenticides (Non-Anticoagulants, Anticoagulants (FGAR, SGAR) Market - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rodenticides Market by Type (Non-Anticoagulants, Anticoagulants (FGAR, SGAR)), End-Use Sector (Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Urban Centers), Mode of Application (Pellets, Sprays, Powders) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Rodenticides Market is Estimated at USD 4.7 Billion in 2019 and Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2025.



Rodents help maintain a balance in the ecosystem; however, huge losses in agricultural fields, grain storage, and warehouses have been reported from rodent attacks. These rodents have also been a major mode for the transmission of various diseases; instances of plague and viral infections across various countries due to rodent attacks have been a major concern. Hence, control of rodent population has been critical in recent years.



Rodenticides are the chemical or biological agents that help destroy, kill, or repel rodents. These are usually formulated with food baits to attract rodents to the formulation. Based on the mode of action, these rodenticides are categorized as non-anticoagulants and anticoagulants.



Rodenticides are majorly formulated in the form of pellets for urban application, while they are preferred as fumigant sprays for warehouse and commercial applications. A number of active ingredients have been used for rodenticide formulation; due to the high toxicity of these active ingredients, their concentration in the final product is expected to be extremely minimal, in the range of 0.005%-0.25%. There have been multiple instances of rodenticide infection in non-target animals, such as dogs and cats, which has curtailed the demand for these chemical agents.



Rodenticide Product Manufacturers:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer (Germany)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

UPL (India)

Liphatech Inc. (US)

JT Eaton (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Pelgar International (UK)

Senestech Inc. (US)

Bell Laboratories (US)

Impex Europa (UK)

Rodenticide Service Providers:

Rentokil Initial Plc (UK)

Terminix (US)

Ecolab (US)

Anticimex (Sweden)

Rollins (US)

Truly Nolen (US)

Abell Pest Control (Canada)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Rodenticides Market

4.2 Rodenticides Market, By Type and Region

4.3 Europe: Rodenticides Market, By End-Use Sector and Key Country

4.4 Rodenticides Systems Market, By Mode of Application

4.5 Rodenticides Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Improving Living Standards

5.2.2 Increasing Middle-Class Population

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Rodent Population

5.3.1.1.1 Urbanization Causing Rat Displacement

5.3.1.1.2 Impact of Climate Change on the Breeding of Rats

5.3.1.2 Increasing Damage Due to Rodent Attack

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Ban on the Use of Rodenticides in Developed Countries

5.3.2.2 Increasing Use of Mechanical Methods for Rodent Control

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Non-Toxic and Third-Generation Anticoagulants

5.3.3.2 Increasing Government Initiatives and Support of Public Corporations for Rodent Control

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Resistance Against Anticoagulant Rodenticides

5.3.4.2 High Toxicity of Rodenticides

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Rodenticides Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides

6.2.1 Bromethalin

6.2.1.1 Bromethalin Was Among the First Rodenticides to Be Approved for Use Across the Globe

6.2.2 Cholecalciferol

6.2.2.1 The Increasing Demand for Organic Rodenticides has Boosted the Opportunity for Cholecalciferol

6.2.3 Strychnine

6.2.3.1 Use of Strychnine in the US and Europe has Declined to A Wide Extent With the Emergence of SGAR

6.2.4 Zinc Phosphide

6.2.4.1 Zinc Phosphide is the Most Preferred Active Ingredient for Rodenticide Fumigation in Warehouses

6.3 Anticoagulant Rodenticides

6.3.1 First-Generation Anticoagulants

6.3.1.1 Warfarin

6.3.1.1.1 First Anticoagulant Rodenticide Discovered and Registered in the US

6.3.1.2 Chlorophacinone

6.3.1.2.1 Products Based on Chlorophacinone have Been Increasingly Registered in the US and in European Countries

6.3.1.3 Diphacinone

6.3.1.3.1 Re-Registration in the US has Provided Growth Opportunities in the US for Diphacinone

6.3.1.4 Coumatetralyl

6.3.1.4.1 Products Based on Coumatetralyl are Stringently Regulated Due to Its High Toxicity Level

6.3.2 Second-Generation Anticoagulants

6.3.2.1 Brodifacoum

6.3.2.1.1 Players Such as Pelgar International have Been Formulating Products Combining the Effect of Brodifacoum With Difenacoum

6.3.2.2 Bromadiolone

6.3.2.2.1 Highest Number of Products Registered With National Agencies Across All Regions

6.3.2.3 Difenacoum

6.3.2.3.1 BASF is One of the Major Producers of Difenacoum-Based Products

6.3.2.4 Difethialone

6.3.2.4.1 The High Toxicity Level of Difethialone has Resulted in Its Ban Across the US

6.3.2.5 Flocoumafen

6.3.2.5.1 Extremely High Toxicity has Reduced the Demand for These Rodenticides



7 Rodenticides Market, By End-Use Sector

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agricultural Fields

7.2.1 Yield Loss Amounting to Billions is Incurred From Rodent Attacks, Especially in the US

7.3 Warehouses

7.3.1 Food Stored in Warehouses is Highly Susceptible to Rodent Attacks

7.4 Urban Centers

7.4.1 Residential

7.4.1.1 Rodent Was the Third Major Pest in the US, After Termites and Bedbugs, in 2017

7.4.2 Commercial

7.4.2.1 Food Industry and Health Institutions are the Major Commercial Holdings Treated With Rodenticides



8 Rodenticides Market, By Mode of Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pellets

8.2.1 Majority of the Products Formulated By Manufacturers are Available as Baits

8.3 Sprays

8.3.1 Sprays Cannot Be Used in Urban Areas Due to Their Impact on Non-Target Animals and Humans

8.4 Powders

8.4.1 Powder-Based Rodenticides Cannot Be Used in Drafty Or Exposed Locations



9 Rodenticides Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Product Manufacturers)

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking (Product Manufacturers)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Service Providers)

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking (Service Providers)

10.6 Share Analysis, 2018

10.7 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles



