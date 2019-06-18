/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyols Market by Type (Polyether Polyols and Polyester Polyols), Application (Flexible Polyurethane Foam, Rigid Polyurethane Foam, CASE), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Polyols Market Size is Estimated to be USD 26.2 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 34.4 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%.



Polyols are alcohols containing hydroxyl reactive groups. They are produced from petroleum derivatives such as ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, adipic acid, and carboxylic acid. Polyols are one of the main raw materials used in the manufacturing of polyurethane, which is further used in various end-use industries such as furniture, automotive, electronics, aviation, and construction. Polyols are mainly classified as polyether and polyester polyols. Both polyether and polyester polyols are offered in a vast variety of chemical compositions fit the requirement for specific applications.



The market for polyols is witnessing good growth, especially in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, other and South East Asian countries. The major applications of polyols are flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foams, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and elastomers.



The growth of the polyols market can be attributed to the increasing demand from refrigerator and freezer manufacturers and growing automotive and construction sectors. Rigid polyurethane foam is used in industrial, commercial, and residential refrigeration. It is used in refrigerators to keep the refrigerators cold and to reduce energy consumption. In the building & construction industry, rigid polyurethane foams are used as insulation in walls, roofs, and floors, and as foams and sealants in doors and windows.



Polyurethanes are also used as waterproof protective coatings in buildings. In the automotive industry, flexible polyurethane foam is used for the cushioning of seats, headrests, and headrests. It is also used in car bodies for insulation to protect against the heat and noise of the engine. Polyurethane elastomers are used in interior components such as instrument panel, door handle, and the center console.



This market is witnessing a high growth owing to the increasing demand in end-use industries such as automotive, constructions, furniture, and packaging.

