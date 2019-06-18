Utilities Market Expected To Reach A Value Of Nearly $6146.6 Billion By 2022 Says TBRC

The Business Research Company offers Utilities Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for utilities is expected to reach a value of nearly $6trillion by 2022, significantly growing at an annual rate of around 4% during the forecast period.

The utilities market consists of sales of electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services. The market excludes waste management and remediation services which collect, treat, and dispose of waste materials; but do not use sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities.

With rise in power consumption, increase in demand for electricity around the world, investments in renewable energy, the scope and potential for the global utilities market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period. Adaption of collaborative robots, implementing IoT technology are the major trends witnessed in the global utilities market.

Major players in the global utilities market include Electricite de France, Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon, Duke Energy, E.ON, National Grid, Southern Company, and NextEra.

Where To Learn More

Read Utilities Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global utilities market, transmission, and distribution, natural gas distribution and water and sewage.

Data Segmentations: utilities market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Utilities Market Organizations Covered: Electricite de France, Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon, Duke Energy, E. ON, National Grid, Southern Company, and NextEra

Regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, utilities market customer information, utilities market product/service analysis – product examples, utilities market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global utilities market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using endnotes.

Strategies For Participants In The Utilities Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the utilities market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Utilities Sector: The report reveals where the global utilities industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

