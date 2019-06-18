Global Healthcare Distribution Market Forecasts to 2024 - Growth in the Biosimilars Market / Increasing Specialty Drug Dispensing & Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Distribution Market by Type (Pharmaceutical (Brand-name, Generic, OTC, Vitamins), Medical Device, Biopharmaceutical (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies)), End User (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare distribution services market is projected to reach USD 1,048.44 billion by 2024 from USD 765.49 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Healthcare distribution is an important activity in integrated supply chain management. Healthcare distributors protect patient safety and access to medicines through the safe and efficient distribution of healthcare products and services.



The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, availability of R&D investments, growing importance of generics, growing adoption of track & trace solutions, and growth of the medical devices industry.



In addition, emerging markets such as China and India, growth in the biosimilars market, increasing specialty drug dispensing, and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.



In this report, the healthcare distribution services market has been segmented based on type, end user, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Distribution Services: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By Type (2018)

4.3 Europe: Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By End User (2018)

4.4 Healthcare Distribution Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Favorable R&D Investment Scenario and Subsequent Increase in Drug Launches

5.2.1.3 Growth of Track & Trace Solutions

5.2.1.4 Growing Importance of Generics

5.2.1.5 Growth of the Medical Devices Industry

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth in the Biosimilars Market

5.2.2.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.2.3 Increasing Specialty Drug Dispensing

5.2.2.4 Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Pricing Pressures



6 Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

6.2.1 Over-The-Counter Drugs/Vitamins

6.2.1.1 Sales of OTC Drugs have Risen Due to Innovations, Promotion of Self-Medication, and Increased Access

6.2.2 Brand-Name/Innovator Drugs

6.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Prescription Drugs to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.2.3 Generic Drugs

6.2.3.1 Government Initiatives for Promoting the Usage of Generics to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3 Medical Device Distribution Services

6.4 Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

6.4.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4.2 Vaccines

6.4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases has Boosted Vaccine Development

6.4.3 Recombinant Proteins

6.4.3.1 Growing Applications of Recombinant Proteins in Biopharmaceuticals to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4.4 Blood and Blood Products

6.4.4.1 Increasing Number of Blood Donations and Blood Transfusions to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4.5 Other Products



7 Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.2.1 Large Volume of Prescriptions to Increase the Demand for Healthcare Distribution Services

7.3 Hospital Pharmacies

7.3.1 Significant Number of Inpatient Visits and Requirement of Large Volume of Drugs By Hospitals to Drive the Healthcare Distribution Services Market for Hospital Pharmacies

7.4 Other End Users



8 Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Healthcare Distribution Services Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Market for Specialty Drugs Will Drive Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Healthcare Distribution Services Market in 2018

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Presence of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies in the Country Will Drive Market Growth in France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.3.1 Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Market and Increase in Research Activity Will Drive Market Growth in the UK

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China and India are the Fastest-Growing Markets in the APAC

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Distribution Services Market Share Analysis (2018)

9.3 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles



AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Attain Med, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Curascript Specialty Distribution

Dakota Drug

FFF Enterprises, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries

Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

