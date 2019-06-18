Global Cogeneration Equipment Market Analysis & Outlook 2015-2024 with Profiles on 87 Market Players
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cogeneration Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cogeneration Equipment in US$ by the following Fuel Types - Natural Gas, Other Fossil Fuels, and Non-Fossil Fuels.
The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy-Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges & Constraints
Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized
CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape
Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution
.Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90%
Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power Generation Drive Market Adoption
Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical Representation
Global Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies Drive Healthy Market Growth
Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential and Commercial Application Areas
Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology Worldwide
Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government Incentives
Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP Systems
Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used in the Cogeneration Systems
Gas Turbines
Steam Turbines
Reciprocating Engines
Microturbines
Fuel Cells
Other Equipment
Boiler
Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG)
Desiccant Dehumidifiers & Absorption Chillers
Performance Characteristics of CHP Prime Mover Technologies
Advantages & Disadvantages of CHP Prime Mover Technologies
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration
Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in Combined Heat & Power Generation
Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption Augurs Well for the Market
District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control and Higher Efficiencies
Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application Continue to Spearhead Growth
Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World Favor Market Growth
Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential
Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP Systems
Third-Party Ownership Schemes
LEED Green Building Program
Buildings with Absorption Chillers: Perfect Candidates for CHP
Packaged CHP Units
Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives Adoption in Healthcare Facilities
Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants Bodes Well for Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs Market Demand
Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than the Traditional Industries
Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP Plants across the World
Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote Market Growth
Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison
Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market Growth
Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum
CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy
Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing Countries
Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration Equipment
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration Technology
High Capital Investment
Connectivity to Grid
Lack of Interconnection Standards
Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations
Need for R&D
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cogeneration: A Prelude
Cogeneration: Historical Perspective
Cogeneration Process
Heat Generation from CHP Units
Heat-to-Power Ratio of Cogeneration Systems
Classification Based on Fuel Source
Classification Based on Applications
Industrial CHP
District Heating and Cooling
Combined Cooling Heat and Power (CCHP)
Packaged and Mini-CHP
MicroCHP
Biofuel Engine CHP plants
Gas Engine CHP Plants
Classification Based on Operating Scheme
Base Electrical Load Matching
Base Thermal Load Matching
Electrical Load Matching
Thermal Load Matching
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 PRODUCT INNOVATION/INTRODUCTION
Tecogen Launches Tecopower Cogeneration Products
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Siemens Wins a Contract to Develop a Self-Sufficient Smart Grid System
German Agency Wins Contracts for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems
CooperOstlund Completes Peaking Plant Installation in the UK
Sembcorp Acquires UK Power Reserve
Innovative Steam Shuts Down
Bergen Engines Signs a Service Contract for Medium Speed Engines
Siemens Wins 25-Year Service Contract for Cogeneration Plant
Clarke Energy Partners with SOBEGI for CHP Plants
Siemens Receives an Order from Inter Pipeline for SGT-800 Generator Sets
EC Power Partners with Lochinvar to Launch Cogeneration Product
Bird River Resources and Divestco Joined Forces for a Cogeneration Project
Siemens Receives Order for H-Class Gas Turbine
Lochinvar Partners with EC POWER to Launch Cogeneration Product
Vital Energi Wins 5.6m CHP Deal from Berkeley Group
Capstone Expands in Healthcare Market with New CHP Projects
Aalborg CSP Opens Combined Heat and Power Plant in Denmark
Black & Veatch Wins Contract for E.ON's Business Heat and Power Solutions
ETW Energietechnik Delivers SCR Technology to Natural Gas CHP Units
Ansaldo Energia Wins $49m Contract from Shanghai Electric Group
CannTrust Enters into a Long-term Agreement with Envest
Capstone Receives an Order for iCHP Unit in The UK
ATCO to Construct 26 MW Cogeneration Plant in Mexico
Valero Energy to Construct 127m CHP Plant
ATCO and RANMAN Energy to Construct 26 MW Cogeneration Facility
India's Ministry of Power Acquires Edina
Capstone Receives 5.2 MW Order of Clean and Green Microturbines
Capstone Secures Order from Canadian REIT
Capstone to Expand its CHP Business with C1000 Signature Series One MW Unit
HoSt Acquires Eurobiomass
Rolls-Royce Signs a Contract with Tuinbouwbedrijf Marc Pittoors
Capstone Partners with EIC for Retrofitting its Building
Alyaf Gostar Power Plant in Iran Commence its Operation
DHIA Acquires ACT Independent Turbo Service
Capstone Receives an Order for a C1000S and C600S Signature Series Microturbine
Tecogen Enters into an Agreement with WGL Energy to Install InVerde CHP Modules
Turbomach Changes Name to Solar Turbines Switzerland SAGL
Siemens to Construct a New Cogeneration Plant in Berlin
Capstone Receives an Order for Two C1000 Signature Series Microturbines
Boston Medical Center Announces CHP Facility Generates Electricity
Capstone Receives an Order for 30 C65 ICHP Microturbines in the UK
Valmet Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Solar Turbines for Cogeneration Systems
Capstone Receives an Order for a C1000S Microturbine and Two C600S Microturbines
Kohler's Power Group Acquires Clarke Energy
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by Fuel Type
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Growing Need for Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly Energy Solutions Drive Healthy Demand for Cogeneration Equipment
High Efficiency, Low-Cost, and Eco-friendly Profile Drive Widespread CHP Adoption
Industrial Self-Generation Gain Momentum in the US
Industrial CHP in the US Witnesses Fuel Shifts
Digitization Surges in Industrial Self-Generation
Rising Popularity of Smaller, Turnkey CHP Units Offer Potential Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Small-Sized Plug & Play CHP Plants
Steady Penetration of CHP Plants across End-use Industries Boost Market Growth
Chemicals
Paper
Primary Metals
Transportation
Refining
Food Processing
Abundant Availability of Natural Gas Drive Robust Growth for Gas-Based CHP
Less Volatile Natural Gas Prices Drives Cogeneration Market Growth
Michigan State University (MSU) Make the Inevitable Switch to Natural Gas-Fired CHP
Combined Heat and Power (CHP): A Beneficial Proposition for US Hospitals
Clean CHP Replaces Oil and Coal Based Boilers across Industries
Rising Demand from Educational Institutions Benefits Market Prospects
Cogeneration Industries Council (CIC): Representing the Fast Growing CHP Market
Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand for CHPs in Data Centers
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Economic Incentives and Favorable Regulatory Environment Drive Market Gains
$25 Million Earmarked by DOE for CHP Technologies
New Tax Reform Bills to Boost CHP Adoption in the US
Federal, State, and Local Utility Incentives Drive CHP Deployments at Wastewater Treatment Facilities
Increasing Government Support Augurs Well for Market Penetration
US DOE's ARPA-E Funds Research in the Area of CHP
Growing State-wide Support for CHP Technology
Clean Power Plan in the US Aids Distributed Energy and CHP Development
Financial Incentives for CHP Projects
Loans & Grants
Tax Credits & Exemptions
Rebates & Bonds
Output-based Emission Standards
Legislative Support
Key Barriers to CHP Deployment in the US
Less Complicated Interconnection Standards: Need of the Hour
Proposed Solutions for Overcoming the Barriers
B. Market Analytics
7.2 CANADA
A. Market Analysis
Utilities and Industrial Applications Dominate Cogeneration Deployments in Canada
District Heating Systems in Canada: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.3 JAPAN
A. Market Analysis
Costly Fuel Imports and the Growing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Market Adoption
Industrial Sector Dominates CHP Capacity Installations in the Country
Chemical & Petrochemical Industries Dominate Industrial Applications
Healthcare Sector Dominate CHP Capacity Installations in the Commercial Sector
Strong Government Support Drive CHP Fuel Cells Adoption in Japan
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Supported by Emission Credits and Funding Schemes, European Countries March Ahead in Cogeneration
CHP Projects in Europe Summarized
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Continue to Gain Popularity in Europe
EU Supports Cleaner and Greener Heat
CHP Adoption: Barriers and Challenges
Stadtwerke Dsseldorf: Plant of the Year
CHP: Critically Important in the Ongoing Power Generation Transition in Europe
Natural Gas and Biomass Emerge as Popular Fuel Options for CHP Units in Europe
Germany: Leading CHP Electricity Producing Nation in Europe
MicroCHP: The Preferred Heating Technology
A Cost Effective Solution for Improving Efficiency in Buildings
Small and Medium CHP Projects Witness Gains
Favorable Government Policies: Essential for Cogeneration's Success
Noteworthy Policy Developments to Boost Cogeneration in Europe
Key Challenges Facing the European CHP Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 FRANCE
Market Analysis
7.4.2 GERMANY
A. Market Analysis
Cogeneration: A Major Component of the National Energy Transition in Germany
Myriad CHP Applications Drive Market Adoption
Rising Focus on Cutting Carbon Emissions Promotes Market Expansion
Government: A Key Facilitator in Development of Cogeneration
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 ITALY
Market Analysis
7.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Key Government Policies that are Promoting Adoption of CHP
World's Largest Biomass-Based Cogeneration Plant, TeesREP, to Complete by 2020
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 SPAIN
Market Analysis
7.4.6 RUSSIA
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4.7 REST OF EUROPE
A. Market Analysis
Select Key Markets
Belgium: Nuclear Power to Make Way for CHP
Denmark: Cogeneration Supplies Major Portion of District Heating
Finland: Limited Future Potential for Growth
Sweden: CHP to Increasingly Rely on Biomass and Other Renewable Sources
The Netherlands: One of the Leading CHP Electricity Producing Nations
B. Market Analytics
7.5 ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Asia: A High Potential Market for CHP Worldwide
Cogeneration: Addressing Inefficiencies of the Power Sector
Commercial and Industrial Cogeneration Adoption Set to Increase
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 CHINA
A. Market Analysis
Sustained Economic Development Drives Strong Market Growth in the World's Largest Energy Consuming Nation
China: A Booming Market for Gas-Fired CHP
Surging Natural Gas Fired CHP Plants Drive Market Growth
Major Reforms in Chinese Energy Policy Bodes Well for the Market
China to Witness the Entry of Foreign Manufacturers in the CHP Field
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 INDIA
A. Market Analysis
Focus on Affordable and Clean Energy Drive Surging Demand for Cogeneration Equipment
Robust Industrialization Drives Industrial CHP Market
Demand for District Cooling Gain Momentum
Government Policies Support CHP/DC Sector, Benefit Market Prospects
Major Government Policies for the CHP Sector in a Nutshell
Key Obstacles to CHP/DC Development in India
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Australia: An Important CHP Market in the Region
B. Market Analytics
7.6 LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7.6.1 BRAZIL
Market Analysis
7.6.2 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7.7 REST OF WORLD
A. Market Analysis
Surging Deployment of Industrial Cogeneration Drives Market Growth in Africa
Western Africa Witness Several Upcoming Gas Turbine Projects
B. Market Analytics
