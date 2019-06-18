Global Cogeneration Equipment Market Analysis & Outlook 2015-2024 with Profiles on 87 Market Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cogeneration Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



2G Energy Inc. (USA)

AB Holding SpA (Italy)

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Aegis Energy Services, Inc. (USA)

Ameresco, Inc. (USA)

ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)

BDR Thermea Group BV (The Netherlands)

Baxi Group Limited (UK)

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)

Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (Denmark)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)

Clarke Energy (UK)

Cogenra Solar, Inc. (USA)

Centrica Business Solutions (UK)

GE Power (USA)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

LOINTEK (Spain)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET) (Japan)

Rolls Royce Plc. (UK)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Solar Turbines Incorporated (USA)

Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)

Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tecogen Inc. (USA)

The Viessmann Group (Germany)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

YANMAR Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy-Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges & Constraints

Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized

CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape

Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution

.Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90%

Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power Generation Drive Market Adoption

Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical Representation

Global Market Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies Drive Healthy Market Growth

Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential and Commercial Application Areas

Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology Worldwide

Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government Incentives

Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP Systems

Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used in the Cogeneration Systems

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Reciprocating Engines

Microturbines

Fuel Cells

Other Equipment

Boiler

Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG)

Desiccant Dehumidifiers & Absorption Chillers

Performance Characteristics of CHP Prime Mover Technologies

Advantages & Disadvantages of CHP Prime Mover Technologies

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration

Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in Combined Heat & Power Generation

Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption Augurs Well for the Market

District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control and Higher Efficiencies

Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application Continue to Spearhead Growth

Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World Favor Market Growth

Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential

Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP Systems

Third-Party Ownership Schemes

LEED Green Building Program

Buildings with Absorption Chillers: Perfect Candidates for CHP

Packaged CHP Units

Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives Adoption in Healthcare Facilities

Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs Market Demand

Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than the Traditional Industries

Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP Plants across the World

Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote Market Growth

Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison

Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market Growth

Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum

CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy

Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing Countries

Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration Equipment

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration Technology

High Capital Investment

Connectivity to Grid

Lack of Interconnection Standards

Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations

Need for R&D



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cogeneration: A Prelude

Cogeneration: Historical Perspective

Cogeneration Process

Heat Generation from CHP Units

Heat-to-Power Ratio of Cogeneration Systems

Classification Based on Fuel Source

Classification Based on Applications

Industrial CHP

District Heating and Cooling

Combined Cooling Heat and Power (CCHP)

Packaged and Mini-CHP

MicroCHP

Biofuel Engine CHP plants

Gas Engine CHP Plants

Classification Based on Operating Scheme

Base Electrical Load Matching

Base Thermal Load Matching

Electrical Load Matching

Thermal Load Matching



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 PRODUCT INNOVATION/INTRODUCTION

Tecogen Launches Tecopower Cogeneration Products



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Siemens Wins a Contract to Develop a Self-Sufficient Smart Grid System

German Agency Wins Contracts for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

CooperOstlund Completes Peaking Plant Installation in the UK

Sembcorp Acquires UK Power Reserve

Innovative Steam Shuts Down

Bergen Engines Signs a Service Contract for Medium Speed Engines

Siemens Wins 25-Year Service Contract for Cogeneration Plant

Clarke Energy Partners with SOBEGI for CHP Plants

Siemens Receives an Order from Inter Pipeline for SGT-800 Generator Sets

EC Power Partners with Lochinvar to Launch Cogeneration Product

Bird River Resources and Divestco Joined Forces for a Cogeneration Project

Siemens Receives Order for H-Class Gas Turbine

Lochinvar Partners with EC POWER to Launch Cogeneration Product

Vital Energi Wins 5.6m CHP Deal from Berkeley Group

Capstone Expands in Healthcare Market with New CHP Projects

Aalborg CSP Opens Combined Heat and Power Plant in Denmark

Black & Veatch Wins Contract for E.ON's Business Heat and Power Solutions

ETW Energietechnik Delivers SCR Technology to Natural Gas CHP Units

Ansaldo Energia Wins $49m Contract from Shanghai Electric Group

CannTrust Enters into a Long-term Agreement with Envest

Capstone Receives an Order for iCHP Unit in The UK

ATCO to Construct 26 MW Cogeneration Plant in Mexico

Valero Energy to Construct 127m CHP Plant

ATCO and RANMAN Energy to Construct 26 MW Cogeneration Facility

India's Ministry of Power Acquires Edina

Capstone Receives 5.2 MW Order of Clean and Green Microturbines

Capstone Secures Order from Canadian REIT

Capstone to Expand its CHP Business with C1000 Signature Series One MW Unit

HoSt Acquires Eurobiomass

Rolls-Royce Signs a Contract with Tuinbouwbedrijf Marc Pittoors

Capstone Partners with EIC for Retrofitting its Building

Alyaf Gostar Power Plant in Iran Commence its Operation

DHIA Acquires ACT Independent Turbo Service

Capstone Receives an Order for a C1000S and C600S Signature Series Microturbine

Tecogen Enters into an Agreement with WGL Energy to Install InVerde CHP Modules

Turbomach Changes Name to Solar Turbines Switzerland SAGL

Siemens to Construct a New Cogeneration Plant in Berlin

Capstone Receives an Order for Two C1000 Signature Series Microturbines

Boston Medical Center Announces CHP Facility Generates Electricity

Capstone Receives an Order for 30 C65 ICHP Microturbines in the UK

Valmet Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Solar Turbines for Cogeneration Systems

Capstone Receives an Order for a C1000S Microturbine and Two C600S Microturbines

Kohler's Power Group Acquires Clarke Energy



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by Fuel Type



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Growing Need for Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly Energy Solutions Drive Healthy Demand for Cogeneration Equipment

High Efficiency, Low-Cost, and Eco-friendly Profile Drive Widespread CHP Adoption

Industrial Self-Generation Gain Momentum in the US

Industrial CHP in the US Witnesses Fuel Shifts

Digitization Surges in Industrial Self-Generation

Rising Popularity of Smaller, Turnkey CHP Units Offer Potential Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Small-Sized Plug & Play CHP Plants

Steady Penetration of CHP Plants across End-use Industries Boost Market Growth

Chemicals

Paper

Primary Metals

Transportation

Refining

Food Processing

Abundant Availability of Natural Gas Drive Robust Growth for Gas-Based CHP

Less Volatile Natural Gas Prices Drives Cogeneration Market Growth

Michigan State University (MSU) Make the Inevitable Switch to Natural Gas-Fired CHP

Combined Heat and Power (CHP): A Beneficial Proposition for US Hospitals

Clean CHP Replaces Oil and Coal Based Boilers across Industries

Rising Demand from Educational Institutions Benefits Market Prospects

Cogeneration Industries Council (CIC): Representing the Fast Growing CHP Market

Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand for CHPs in Data Centers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Economic Incentives and Favorable Regulatory Environment Drive Market Gains

$25 Million Earmarked by DOE for CHP Technologies

New Tax Reform Bills to Boost CHP Adoption in the US

Federal, State, and Local Utility Incentives Drive CHP Deployments at Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Increasing Government Support Augurs Well for Market Penetration

US DOE's ARPA-E Funds Research in the Area of CHP

Growing State-wide Support for CHP Technology

Clean Power Plan in the US Aids Distributed Energy and CHP Development

Financial Incentives for CHP Projects

Loans & Grants

Tax Credits & Exemptions

Rebates & Bonds

Output-based Emission Standards

Legislative Support

Key Barriers to CHP Deployment in the US

Less Complicated Interconnection Standards: Need of the Hour

Proposed Solutions for Overcoming the Barriers

B. Market Analytics



7.2 CANADA

A. Market Analysis

Utilities and Industrial Applications Dominate Cogeneration Deployments in Canada

District Heating Systems in Canada: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.3 JAPAN

A. Market Analysis

Costly Fuel Imports and the Growing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Market Adoption

Industrial Sector Dominates CHP Capacity Installations in the Country

Chemical & Petrochemical Industries Dominate Industrial Applications

Healthcare Sector Dominate CHP Capacity Installations in the Commercial Sector

Strong Government Support Drive CHP Fuel Cells Adoption in Japan

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Supported by Emission Credits and Funding Schemes, European Countries March Ahead in Cogeneration

CHP Projects in Europe Summarized

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Continue to Gain Popularity in Europe

EU Supports Cleaner and Greener Heat

CHP Adoption: Barriers and Challenges

Stadtwerke Dsseldorf: Plant of the Year

CHP: Critically Important in the Ongoing Power Generation Transition in Europe

Natural Gas and Biomass Emerge as Popular Fuel Options for CHP Units in Europe

Germany: Leading CHP Electricity Producing Nation in Europe

MicroCHP: The Preferred Heating Technology

A Cost Effective Solution for Improving Efficiency in Buildings

Small and Medium CHP Projects Witness Gains

Favorable Government Policies: Essential for Cogeneration's Success

Noteworthy Policy Developments to Boost Cogeneration in Europe

Key Challenges Facing the European CHP Market

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 FRANCE

Market Analysis



7.4.2 GERMANY

A. Market Analysis

Cogeneration: A Major Component of the National Energy Transition in Germany

Myriad CHP Applications Drive Market Adoption

Rising Focus on Cutting Carbon Emissions Promotes Market Expansion

Government: A Key Facilitator in Development of Cogeneration

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 ITALY

Market Analysis



7.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Key Government Policies that are Promoting Adoption of CHP

World's Largest Biomass-Based Cogeneration Plant, TeesREP, to Complete by 2020

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis



7.4.6 RUSSIA

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4.7 REST OF EUROPE

A. Market Analysis

Select Key Markets

Belgium: Nuclear Power to Make Way for CHP

Denmark: Cogeneration Supplies Major Portion of District Heating

Finland: Limited Future Potential for Growth

Sweden: CHP to Increasingly Rely on Biomass and Other Renewable Sources

The Netherlands: One of the Leading CHP Electricity Producing Nations

B. Market Analytics



7.5 ASIA-PACIFIC

A. Market Analysis

Asia: A High Potential Market for CHP Worldwide

Cogeneration: Addressing Inefficiencies of the Power Sector

Commercial and Industrial Cogeneration Adoption Set to Increase

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 CHINA

A. Market Analysis

Sustained Economic Development Drives Strong Market Growth in the World's Largest Energy Consuming Nation

China: A Booming Market for Gas-Fired CHP

Surging Natural Gas Fired CHP Plants Drive Market Growth

Major Reforms in Chinese Energy Policy Bodes Well for the Market

China to Witness the Entry of Foreign Manufacturers in the CHP Field

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 INDIA

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Affordable and Clean Energy Drive Surging Demand for Cogeneration Equipment

Robust Industrialization Drives Industrial CHP Market

Demand for District Cooling Gain Momentum

Government Policies Support CHP/DC Sector, Benefit Market Prospects

Major Government Policies for the CHP Sector in a Nutshell

Key Obstacles to CHP/DC Development in India

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A. Market Analysis

Australia: An Important CHP Market in the Region

B. Market Analytics



7.6 LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7.6.1 BRAZIL

Market Analysis



7.6.2 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7.7 REST OF WORLD

A. Market Analysis

Surging Deployment of Industrial Cogeneration Drives Market Growth in Africa

Western Africa Witness Several Upcoming Gas Turbine Projects

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 110)

The United States (26)

Canada (6)

Japan (12)

Europe (49) France (2) Germany (11) The United Kingdom (14) Italy (4) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (15)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)

