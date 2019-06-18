Media Advisory: Canadian Blood Services board meeting open to the public

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 20, Canadian Blood Services will open its doors physically and virtually, by live streaming its open board meeting at blood.ca, and inviting the public to attend in person in Toronto.



Twice each year, members of the public are invited to participate in open board meetings. They have the opportunity to hear about the organization’s work, deliver presentations to the board, and meet with members of the board and the management team.

Since its creation in 1998, Canadian Blood Services has been committed to operating in an open, transparent, and collaborative manner.



WHO: Dr. Graham Sher, CEO, Canadian Blood Services, and members of the Executive Management Team



Mel Cappe, Chair of the Board of Directors, and members of the Board of Directors WHEN: Thursday, June 20, 2019

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT WHERE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

255 Front Street West

Toronto, ON



Live-stream available at https://blood.ca/en/about-us/governance/board-meetings/next-open-board-meeting

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma and stem cells, we provide services for patients on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.