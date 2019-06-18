Inspirata Unveils Comprehensive Insight Solutions for the Cancer Care Continuum

Leading digital pathology company now offers technology-enabled insight solutions

Tampa, Florida, June 18, 2019

Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata today unveiled its new end-to-end capabilities for the cancer care continuum. Founded as a digital pathology company that pioneered the use of digital imaging for accurate cancer diagnoses, Inspirata now offers cancer registry abstraction and insight solutions to drive better cancer diagnosis, treatment, performance, and research.



Inspirata’s comprehensive solutions reveal a clear picture of patients, allowing clinicians to make every moment matter in delivering cancer care. With an existing global footprint that serves over 100 institutions with automated cancer identification and reporting, and more than 30 hospitals and laboratories with digital pathology, Inspirata processes over 20 million patient reports per year, identifying all reports containing reportable cancer. Today, the company also offers cancer centers the world’s most advanced cancer informatics solution, enabling them to rapidly gain insights that can improve cancer outcomes and operations. Inspirata’s solutions integrate directly with most cancer centers’ EHRs and ancillary systems, abstract unstructured data, and use artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to convert data into meaningful insights. These are delivered directly into the clinician’s workflow through Inspirata’s Knowledge Hub auto-alert EHR overlay, or custom user interfaces.



“Inspirata’s solutions accurately identify eligible cancer pathology reports missed by previous notification methods with a high degree of sensitivity and specificity,” said Dr. Catherine Shang, Ph.D., Acting Director of the Victorian Cancer Registry in Melbourne Australia. “We now receive 60 percent more reportable pathology notifications than we did prior to implementation, including those for ancillary studies. This has greatly improved our case-finding completeness and contributed to more accurate and precise diagnosis and cancer classification.”



“Inspirata delivers practical interoperability that solves real-world clinical challenges,” said Sam Carello, Director of Biomedical Informatics at SUNY Upstate. “In our pathology department, we’re using Inspirata to automate the extraction of diagnostic data from our images and molecular datasets. Inspirata then integrates with our Laboratory Information System to efficiently deliver the data across the enterprise. Our consultation, education, clinical research and tumor boards now have access to meaningful insights that are helping them improve care for our patients.”



“This industry holds such great opportunity to be innovative and disruptive,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. “Clinicians and researchers need more comprehensive, accurate and timely data to truly be able to put their patients first. No one’s health should suffer because key information is missing. This is what compelled me to envision an insights-driven cancer care journey that can truly deliver a clearer picture of the patient, enabling the best care options and driving better research. Inspirata is here to make sure that every moment matters for cancer centers and cancer patients.”





About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.



Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Greg Tennant Inspirata, Inc. +1 813-570-8908 gtennant@inspirata.com



