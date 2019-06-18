Parcel Pending CEO Set to Present at BOMA 2019 International Expo

Parcel Pending will also showcase its customizable locker solutions at booth #322

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, today announced that its CEO, Lori A. Torres, will speak at the 2019 BOMA International Conference & Expo taking place June 22-25 in Salt Lake City. Torres will present key findings from a recent study, “Reduce Failed Deliveries and Truck Parking Time with Parcel Lockers,” alongside Barbara Ivanov, director of University of Washington’s Urban Freight Lab, on Sunday, June 23 from 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. at the Salt Palace, Expo Hall, Showcase Room 1. Additionally, Parcel Pending will showcase its customizable locker solutions at booth #322.



/EIN News/ -- “Online shopping has skyrocketed and so too have the number of deliveries nationwide. In fact, it is estimated that deliveries will more than double within the next five years as e-commerce continues to grow. Our presentation at BOMA 2019 dives deep into research on how parcel lockers positively impacted the bustling city of Seattle where delivery trucks scramble for parking spots and delivery people waste time running around, up-and-down elevators and in-and-out of buildings trying to deliver packages,” stated Torres. “We’re excited to show that lockers can play a major role in alleviating some major paint points for building owners and managers.”

Torres and Ivanov will discuss how parcel lockers can significantly reduce failed first deliveries – which occur up to 15 percent of the time - and delivery truck parking time and why they are a valuable tool for building owners and managers. They will also touch upon how reducing the number of failed delivery attempts and the amount of time a delivery truck is parked in a loading space could offer significant public and private benefits.

“These two actions alone could reduce congestion and free up curb space for cars, buses, bicycles and other people who need to use that shared public space,” said Ivanov. “Those efficiencies have the added benefit of saving retailers and delivery services money, and getting orders into the hands of customers faster.”

Parcel Pending’s locker solutions simplify the package delivery process by taking care of logging, retrieving, and distributing packages quickly and effectively with little to no involvement from building staff. The way it works is simple. Recipients are instantly notified when they have a package/delivery by text or email. Once received, the recipient can pick up the package using the unique code provided in the notification, or by using our intelligent mobile app. Building staff do not need to sign for packages, sort them, or distribute them to recipients—our lockers handle it all.

BOMA attendees are encouraged to attend the “Reduce Failed Deliveries and Truck Parking Time with Parcel Lockers,” presentation taking place on Sunday, June 23 from 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. at the Salt Palace, Expo Hall, Showcase Room 1, or stop-by or Parcel Pending’s booth #322 to learn more about their locker solutions.

