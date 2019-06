The World Market for Endometriosis 2015-2019 & 2022 - Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endometriosis: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Endometriosis in US$ Million.



The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

AstraZeneca PLC (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Debiopharm Group (Switzerland)

Evotec AG (Germany)

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (USA)

ObsEva S.A. (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (USA)

Repros Therapeutics Inc. (USA)

Roivant Sciences GmbH (Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

ValiRx PLC (UK)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Endometriosis: An Introductory Prelude

Endometriosis Facts in a Nutshell

Poor Efficacy & Safety Profiles of Existing Drugs Lead to Unmet Medical Needs

Key Endometriosis Drugs on the Market

The Pipeline Review

Key Endometriosis Drugs in the Pipeline: 2017

Steady Growth Expected Over the Next Few Years

Emerging Treatment for Endometriosis & Endometrial Cancer

Global Awareness Campaigns and Efforts

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects



2. ENDOMETRIOSIS & ITS TREATMENT - AN OVERVIEW

Introduction

Occurrence of Endometriosis in Women

Causes and Symptoms

Causes

Estrogen Theory

Mllerianosis Theory

Retrograde Menstruation Theory

Coelomic Metaplasia Theory

Hereditary Factors

Environmental Factors

Dioxin Behavior in the Body

Birth Defects

Other Causes

Symptoms of Endometriosis

Reasons for Pain due to Endometriosis

Endometriosis and Infertility

Kinds of Endometriosis

Reproductive Area Endometriosis

Uterosacral/Presacral Nerve Endometriosis

Cul-de-Sac ("Pouch of Douglas") Endometriosis

Gastrointestinal Endometriosis

Pleural (lung/chest cavity/diaphragmatic) Endometriosis

Urinary Tract (kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra) Endometriosis

Skin Endometriosis

Sciatic Endometriosis

Stages of Endometriosis

Diagnosis of Endometriosis

Major Diagnostic Techniques

Pelvic Exam

Laparoscopy

Other Diagnostic Procedures

A New Non-invasive Test for the Diagnosis of Endometriosis

Endometriosis Markers

Counseling of patients

Recurrence of Endometriosis

Endometriosis & Infertility

Miscarriage

Endometriosis & Thyroid Autoimmunity

Relationship between Endometriosis and Autoimmune Disease

Endometriosis & Cancer

Associations & Research Centers

The Endometriosis Association

Endometriosis Research Center



3. TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS

Endometriosis & Available Treatment Options

Endometriosis Treatment Mechanisms: In a Nutshell

I. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

II. Hormonal Therapy

Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone (Gnrh) Agonists

Select Major GnRH-Agonists for Endometriosis Treatment

Lupron, Zoladex and Synarel

The Major Drugs

AbbVie's Lupron (Leuprorelin)

AstraZeneca's Zoladex (Goserelin)

Pfizer's Synarel (Nafarelin Acetate)

Add-back Medication

Progestogens

Select Major Progestins for Endometriosis Treatment

Combined Oral Contraceptive Pill

Danazol and Other Suppressive Steroids

Chinese Herbs

More Effective than Danazol or Gestrinone

Aromatase Inhibitors

III. Non-hormonal Therapy

Anti-Angiogenic Agents

Selective COX-2 Inhibitors

TNF-Alpha Inhibitors

IV. Surgical Techniques

V. Complementary Therapies

Long-term Approach to Pain

Lifestyle Modifications

Chinese Herbs

Treatment for Endometriosis-related Infertility

Hormonal Treatment

Minimal to Mild Endometriosis

Moderate-Severe Endometriosis

Surgical Treatment

Minimal-Mild Endometriosis

Moderate-Severe Endometriosis

Treatment for Ovarian Endometriosis

Surgical Vs. Medicinal Interventions

Medicinal Interventions

Advantages

Disadvantages

Surgery

Advantages

Disadvantages

In-vitro Fertilization

Other Treatment



4. SELECT CLINICAL TRIALS/PRODUCT INNOVATIONS & APPROVALS

AbbVie and Neurocrine Bag US FDA Priority Review Clearance for Elagolix

AbbVie Announces Results from Replicate Phase 3 Extension Studies for Elagolix

Bayer Commences Enrolling Patients for Phase III Program to Study Vilaprisan's Efficacy in Treating Symptomatic UF

ObsEva to Commence Phase 2b EDELWEISS Clinical Trial of OBE2109

Repros Keeps Proellex Development Program on Partial Clinical Hold of FDA

Aeterna Zentaris Halts Development of Zoptrex

Evotec and Bayer's Endometriosis Alliance Portfolio Advances into Phase I Clinical Development

ObsEva Commences Phase 3 Clinical Program to Evaluate OBE2109 to Treat UF

Myovant Achieves Positive Phase 3 Study Results for Relugolix in Treating UF

Myovant Commences Phase 3 Program of Relugolix for Treating Endometriosis-Associated Pain

Repros Therapeutics' Achieves Positive Results from Proellex Phase II Study

ValiRx Bags European Patent for VAL201

Virexxa Receives FDA Clearance to Proceed to Phase II

OBE2109 by ObsEva Receives IND Clearance

Galena Biopharma Presents Phase 1/2a Data on Endometrial Cancer Immunotherapies

AbbVie and Neurocrine Report Positive Phase 3 Trial Data of Elagolix

ValiRx Plc to Begin Endometriosis Clinical Research with its VAL201

Aurobindo Pharma Receives FDA Approval to Market Tablets for Endometriosis Treatment

Lumenis to Introduce UltraPulse DUO CO2 laser system and FemTouch Solution

Bayer Launches Phase II Trials of vilaprisan for Endometriosis Treatment

Nippon Shinyaku Conducts Phase I Evaluation of NS 580 for Endometriosis Therapy

Teleflex to Showcase its Surgical Solutions for Endometriosis

ValiRx Plc Receives Patent Grant for VAL201



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

AstraZeneca Bags Commercial Rights to Zoladex

Astellas Pharma to Acquire Ogeda

Roivant Establishes New Global Headquarters in Basel

Takeda and Roivant Partner to Form Myovant

Evotec-Bayer Collaboration Reaches Important Clinical Milestones for Endometriosis Therapy

ObsEva and Kissei Pharmaceutical Enter Into Collaboration Agreement for KLH-2109



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Largest Market for Endometriosis Drugs

Endometriosis Associations Increase Awareness

Newer Diagnostic Methods Yet to Expand Across the Country

Key Endometriosis Drugs on the Market

Product Launches/Clinical Trials

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Clinical Trial

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Programmes to Maintain Endometriosis Database

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Clinical Trials

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches/Clinical Trials

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches/Clinical Trials

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

The Rapidly Growing Market

Endometriosis Therapeutics in Australia

B.Market Analytics



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 40)

The United States (11)

Canada (3)

Japan (6)

Europe (15) France (1) Germany (3) The United Kingdom (2) Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tk7ui

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Women's Health

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.