The World Market for Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices to 2024 - Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Spurs Lucrative Opportunities

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is analyzed in US$ Million by the following Segments: Gastric Bypass Devices, Gastric Banding Devices, Sleeve Gastrectomy, and Others.
The US market is analyzed in terms of number of procedures for the following Segments: Gastric Bypass Devices, Gastric Banding Devices, and Sleeve Gastrectomy.
The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (USA)
- Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH (Austria)
- Bariatric Solutions GmbH (Switzerland)
- Cousin Biotech (France)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Ethicon US LLC (USA)
- Helioscopie S.A. (France)
- Medical Innovation Developpement (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Obesity Levels Drive Demand for Bariatric Surgery Devices
Surgery Offers Hope for Morbidly Obese Patients
Snapshot of Established and Emerging Bariatric Surgeries
Pros and Cons of Robotic Bariatric Surgery
Sleeve Gastrectomy Takes Away Market from Banding Procedures
Intragastric Balloons - Novel Innovation, Long-term Efficacy Yet to be Ascertained
FDA Approved Intragastric Balloons
Comparison of various attributes of Liquid-filled Gastric Balloons (Orbera, Reshape) vs. Gas-filled System (Obalon)
Global Intragastric Balloon Market Overview
vBloc Therapy - An Alternative to Bariatric Surgery
The United States - The Largest Obesity Market for Surgical Devices
Europe - A Market with Vast Potential
Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET DYNAMICS
Growing Obesity Prevalence Drives Development of Weight Loss Therapies
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels - The Major Growth Factor
Classification of BMI
Obesity Factsheet
Growing Problem of Obesity in Asia as Well
Increasing Diabetes Prevalence: Opportunity for Obesity Surgery Market
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases associated with Obesity Drive the Market Expansion
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive the Market Growth
Childhood Obesity - A Market with Unmet Needs
Bariatric Surgery - Potential Opportunities for Medical Tourism
Compliance Trends with Physician Advise in Post-Surgery Scenario
Potential Risks of Bariatric Surgeries
Risk of Bariatric Surgery on Pregnancy
Stomaphyx Gastric Bypass Revision Surgery - Addressing Post-Surgical Complications
AspireAssist Aspiration Therapy - The FDA-Approved Non-Surgical Weight Loss Device
Electrical Stimulation Systems
Interventional Radiology - Managing Post Treatment Complications
Technological Innovations in the Bariatric Surgical Devices Market
Surgery Expensiveness - A Major Setback
Innovative Modifications of Standard Techniques
New Approaches
Enhanced Recovery after Surgery (ERAS)
Innovative Restrictive Solutions in Recent Years
Gastric Plication
Intra-gastric Balloon Therapy
Endoscopic Vertical Gastroplasty
Endoscopic Restrictive Implant
Percutaneous Gastric Emptying
Innovative Malabsorptive solutions
Omega-Loop Gastric Bypass
Banded Gastric-Bypass
Duodenojejunal Bypass Sleeve
Innovations other than the Basic Options
Gastric Neuromodulation
Deep Brain Neuromodulation
Gastric Artery Embolization
Esophageal Stent
Global Bariatric Surgery Related Clinical Guidelines
4. AN INTRODUCTION TO OBESITY
Obesity - A Conceptual Definition
Childhood Obesity
Causes of Obesity
Dietary Habits
Sedentary Lifestyle
Genetic Factors
Medical and Psychiatric Illnesses
Socioeconomic Factors
Diagnosis of Obesity
Body Mass Index (BMI)
Classification of Obesity as per BMI
Classification for Class III Obesity
Deriving Body Fat Percentage from BMI
Gender is 1 for males, and 0 for females
Central Obesity
Impact of Obesity on Health
Mortality
Morbidity
Major Obesity-Related Diseases
Obesity Treatment
Diet Therapy
Lifestyle Modification
Pharmacotherapy
Medical Devices
Bariatric Surgery
Clinical Protocols for Obesity Treatment
5. BARIATRIC SURGERY - AN INSIGHT
Defining Bariatrics
Bariatric Surgery
Patient Eligibility for Bariatric Surgery
Patients eligible for bariatric surgery must meet the following major criteria: -
Role of Technologies in the Growth of Bariatric Surgery
Laparoscopy
Endoscopy in Bariatric Surgery
Endoluminal and Transgastric Surgeries
Advantages of Bariatric Surgery
Disadvantages of Bariatric Surgery
6. SURGICAL OPTIONS FOR OBESITY TREATMENT
Surgical Treatment for Obesity
Classification of Bariatric Surgery Procedures
Restrictive Procedures
Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding
Eligibility Criteria for Gastric Banding Patients
Advantages of Gastric Banding
Adverse Effects of Banding
Vertical Banded Gastroplasty
Malabsorptive Procedures
Biliopancreatic Diversion Procedure
Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch
Benefits & Drawbacks of the Procedure
Combination Procedures
Gastric Bypass Surgery
Bypass Surgery Complications
Variations of Gastric Bypass
Loop Gastric Bypass
Mini Gastric Bypass
Long-Limb Gastric Bypass
Gastric Bypass, Roux En-Y (Proximal)
Gastric Bypass, Roux en-Y (Distal)
Open Vs Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass Surgery
Gastric Banding Vs. Gastric Bypass
Complications of Gastric Bypass Procedure
Anastamotic Leakage
Anastamotic Stricture
Dumping Syndrome
Major Complications of Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass (Primarily Roux-en-Y gastric bypass)
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Plication
A Comparison of Various Bariatric Procedures
7. BARIATRIC SURGERY DEVICES
Adjustable Gastric Bands
Background
Available Gastric Bands
Implantable Gastric Stimulator (IGS)
Surgical Clamps/Gastric Surgery Clamps
Clip Applier
Endo Stitch
Pneumoperitoneum Needle
Surgical Staple
Trocars
8. A GLANCE AT ALTERNATIVE OBESITY TREATMENT APPROACHES
Dietary Therapy
Exercise Therapy
Behavior Therapy
Pharmacotherapy
Prescription Drugs Vis-a-vis Non-Prescription Drugs
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1 Focus on Select Players
9.2 Recent Industry Activity
Apollo Endosurgery Obtains Special 510(k) Clearance for OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System
Apollo Endosurgery Receives Revised Labeling Approval from FDA for the ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System
Apollo Endosurgery Receives Approval for the new 12-month Weight Loss Balloon - ORBERA365 - in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Apollo Endosurgery Receives MFDS Approval for the ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System in South Korea
ValenTx Raises an Amount of $10.3 Million for Implantable Gastric Bypass Device
BAROnova, Inc. Submits a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to FDA for the TransPyloric Shuttle Device
Ethicon Introduces PROXISURE Suturing Device
Apollo Endosurgery Announces FDA Clearance for OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System
EnteroMedics Changes Name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
EnteroMedics Completes the acquisition of ReShape Medical Inc.
Standard Bariatrics Obtains FDA Clearance for STANDARD CLAMP
Enteromedics Acquires Bariosurg Inc.
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Value Analytics
By Volume Analytics
11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
11.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Obesity - A Major Concern for Healthcare Industry
Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity
A Glance at Obesity Statistics
Key Obesity Statistics: An Opportunity Indicator
Top Ranked States in the US based on Fatness, Obesity, and Overweight
Bariatric Surgery - The Gold Standard for Obesity Treatment
Rapid Growth in Bariatric Surgery Devices Market
Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy - Replacing Gastric Band Market
An Insight into Gastric Banding Market
LAP-BAND: The Only Available FDA-Approved Gastric Band for Obesity Treatment in the US
Removal of Gastric Bands Gains Momentum
Growing Competition from Alternate Surgical Procedures
Intragastric Balloons Rise in Popularity
FDA-Approved Gastric Balloon Systems
ReShape Dual Balloon
Orbera Intragastric Balloon System
Obalon Balloon System
Surgery for Adolescent Obesity - Slow & Steady Growth
Next Tier Patients Drive Bariatric Surgery Adoption
Surgery Finds Favor among American Teens
Robot-Assisted Gastric Bypass Surgery Rises in Popularity
Reimbursement Scenario
Insurance Coverage
CMS Offers Coverage for Bariatric Surgery
Current Reimbursement Scenario
Bariatric Surgery Related Clinical Guidelines in the US
B. Market Analytics
11.2 Canada
Market Analysis
11.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Prevalence of Obesity in Europe
Bariatric Surgery in Europe
Growing Awareness Levels to Boost Surgery Devices Market
Laparoscopic Device Market - Moderate Growth despite Huge Potential
Reimbursement Scenario in Europe
Reimbursement Policies in Select European Countries
Bariatric Surgery Related Clinical Guidelines for Europe
B. Market Analytics
11.3.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Obesity - A Major Health Concern
B. Market Analytics
11.3.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
B. Market Analytics
11.3.3 Italy
Market Analysis
11.3.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
High Potential for Bariatric Surgical Devices
Obesity: A Major Health Issue in the UK
Classification of Obese and Overweight Population as per BMI Range (in Kg/m2) in UK
B. Market Analytics
11.3.5 Spain
Market Analysis
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regions
Belgium
The Netherlands
Finland
Sweden
B. Market Analytics
11.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India
Obesity Market on the Rise
China
Bariatric Surgery Related Clinical Guidelines in Asia-Pacific
Australia and Oceania
B. Market Analytics
11.5 Latin America
Market Analysis
11.6 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regions
Japan
Australia
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
B. Market Analytics
12. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)
- The United States (16)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (10)
- France (3)
- Germany (4)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Latin America (1)
