Endeavour Silver Receives Final Tailings Permit for the Terronera Mine Project in Jalisco State, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has received the final tailings permit for the Terronera silver-gold mine project located in Jalisco state, Mexico.



The ETJ permit, or “Authorization to Change Soil Use on Forest Land”, was issued by SEMARNAT, the Mexican Ministry of Environment. It gives Endeavour Silver the right to store tailings from the proposed Terronera high grade, underground, silver-gold mine in a secure, filtered dry stack tailings facility adjacent to the proposed plant site.

Filtered dry stack tailings are considered to represent best practice in the mining sector because the tailings are filtered to recycle the water back to the plant prior to stacking them behind a storage dam. Dry stack tailings facilities cost more to build and operate than conventional wet tailings facilities but they are safer and “greener” and represent the future of tailings storage.

Now that the Terronera mine project is fully permitted, Endeavour Silver plans to complete a final improved prefeasibility study in the 3rd quarter and arrange appropriate financing to build Endeavour’s next core asset. Following an estimated eighteen month construction period, the Terronera mine is expected to produce more than 5 million oz silver equivalents (at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio) over a minimum 12 year mine life, at an all-in sustaining cost per oz of silver produced in the lowest quartile of industry peers.

About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates four high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

