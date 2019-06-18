Insights Into the World Avocado Market, 2019 to 2024 - Increasing Demand for Avocados in China

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocado Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global consumption of avocado was USD 9.29 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.03%.



Avocados contain vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, including 25 essential nutrients. It also contains phytochemicals, like beta-sitosterol and antioxidants, like lycopene and beta-carotene. The essential nutrients are increasing the demand for the fruit, globally, and therefore acts as a major driving force behind the growth of the avocado market.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Avocados in China



The demand for avocado has been increasing in China, which is directly linked to the increase in imports of avocados into the country. In 2017, China imported 22% more than the previous year. China's major import of avocados comes from Chile, mexico, and Peru. The three countries enjoy favorable terms of trade with China. Moreover, the market in China has great potential to grow, but it requires considerable promotion.



The United States Avocado Market



Avocado is mainly produced in California, Florida, and Hawaii in the United States. California accounts for 95% of the production in the United States. The California Hass avocado on an average weighs about six ounces (170 grams). Cold-hardy varieties of avocado are grown in the Gainesville region of Florida. These can be grown only in tropical or sub-tropical climates, as avocado trees cannot tolerate freezing temperatures. The avocado production in the United States is heavily impacted by weather conditions and hence, shows yearly variations. Avocado has a large number of varieties, and Hass is the most popular one available in the United States. Few varieties of avocados are also grown during the winter season.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.2 Mexico

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.5 Africa

5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhbaxh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fruit and Vegetables



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.