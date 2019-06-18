Global Leather Chemicals Market, 2022: Annual Estimayes & Forecasts - Beam-house Chemicals, Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals, Finishing Chemicals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leather Chemicals: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Leather Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:



Beam-house Chemicals

Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals

Finishing Chemicals

The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:



DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Elementis plc (UK)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Schill + Seilacher GmbH & Co. (Germany)

Stahl Holdings BV (Netherlands)

TFL Ledertechnik GmbH (Germany)

Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Leather Chemicals - An Industry Driven by Raw Material Supply and Leather Trends

Market Analysis by Region

Market Analysis by Segment

Beam-House Chemicals Remain a Small But Niche Segment

Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals: Largest Category

Finishing Chemicals Exhibit Fastest Growth

New & Improved Formulations Accelerate Market Momentum

Low Pricing Volatility & Wider Availability of Raw Hides & Skins Augurs Well

Stable Economic Scenario to Further Improve Growth Prospects



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Intensified Demand for Leather Apparel & Accessories Enhances Market Prospects

Luxury Goods Drive Leather Sales

Labeling Concerns Boost Vertical Integration

Rising Production of Leather Footwear Signals Market Gains

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities

Changing Consumer Preference Inspires Innovation in Automotive Leather

Innovations in Anti-Soiling

Lightweight Leather - The Way Forward

Product Innovations Bolster Opportunities

Environmental-Regulations Influence Innovations

Focus on Creative Finishing for C and D Grades

Chrome-Tanning Sustains Dominance

Chrome-free Leather Drives Research

Emerging Tanning Techniques

List of Select Emerging Techniques in Various Stages of Leather Processing

Select Mineral-Free Tanning Systems

Tannins Based on Grape Seed Derivatives

Olive Derived Cross-Linking Agent

Titanium - A Prospective Tanning Agent

Oxazolidine Tanning - A New Alternative

Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation

List of Select Eco-Friendly Re-tanning Agents

List of Select Eco-Friendly Fatliquors

Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes

Solvent-free Organic Finishes to Offer New Growth Avenues

Enzyme-Based Chemicals - Key to the Future

Issues & Challenges

Eco-Leather - A Potential Threat to Leather Chemicals

Preference for Synthetic Leather Causes Unease

Environmental Regulations - A Challenge

Concerns over Exposure to Hazardous Chemicals

A Note on ZDHC Programme and Compliance in Leather Chemicals Space



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Leather Chemicals - An Introduction

Major Leather Chemical Products

Common Chemicals Used in Leather Processing/Manufacture

Leather Painting

Leather Stamping

Leather Surface Protectors for Vulnerable Leathers



5. LEATHER PROCESSING - AN OVERVIEW

Types of Leather

Top-Grain or Full-Grain Leather

Corrected-Grain Leather

Other Types of Leather

An Overview of Other Types of Leather

Leather Processing

I. Hide Preparation for Tanning

Curing

Common Methods of Hide Curing

Beam House Operations

Soaking

Liming of Skins and Hides

De-Liming of Skins and Hides

II. Tanning

Fat Liquoring, Coloring and Re-tanning

III. Finishing

A Brief Review of Leather Dyeing Process

Leather Dyeing Process

Azo Dyes - Coloring Agents for Leather

Homogenous Dyes

Dye Performance Characteristics

Procedure for Application of Dyes



6. LEATHER INDUSTRY - A PRIMER

Introduction

Major End-Use Markets

World Leather Industry Statistics - An Overview



7. REGULATORY OVERVIEW

The Need for Regulation

Restricted Substance List (RSL)

REACH Guidelines for Leather Chemicals

REACH List of SVHC in Leather Chemicals

Restricted Substances in Automotive Leather

Performance Requirements of Automotive Leather

Primary Tests for Metal-free Automotive Leather

Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Issues in Tanning and Leather Finishing Industry

Environment

Wastewater

Industrial Process Wastewater

Additional Recommendations

Process Wastewater Treatment

Other Wastewater Streams

Air Discharges

Solid Waste

Unsafe Materials

Work-Related Safety and Health

Hazardous Chemicals

Injuries

Dust

Biological Exposures

Public Safety and Health



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Stahl, TFL & Lanxess Dominate the World Leather Chemicals Market

Leading Players in Global Leather Chemicals Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanxess, Stahl, TFL and Others

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Select M&A Deals in the World Leather Chemicals Market

Collaboration with Leather Tanneries: Pivotal to Gain Competitive Edge



8.1 Focus on Select Players



8.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

TFL Develops SELLATAN LI-G Liq Highly Masked Pre-Tanning Agent

TFL Launches Coripol Leo Fatliquoring Agent and Sella Tec Deo Auxiliary Compound

Bluesign Technologies to Offer Innovative Leather Chemistry Solutions

Smit & zoon Develops Novel Lignin-Modified Polyphenolic Leather Chemical

Stahl Introduces PFC-free Water-Repellent Portfolio for Leather Industry

Nike Introduces Super Material' Flyleather

Stahl Launches Stahl Neo Leather Finishing Portfolio

Balmer Lawrie Launches New Beamhouse Chemicals and Fatliquors

Chemtan Develops Chrome-free Tanning Agent, M-5

Stahl Rolls Out Biodegradable Beamhouse Formulation - Proviera Probiotics for Leather

LANXESS to Showcase New Products and Developments at IILF



8.3 Recent Industry Activity

LANXESS Engages with BLC Chem-MAP Programme to Achieve ZDHC Conformance

TFL Relaunches Facilities in Tuscany

Smit & zoon Joins ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme

Fuga Couros Bags Certification of Sustainability from Brazilian Authorities

LANXESS Commences Production of X-Biomer Retanning Agent

TFL Joins Leather Naturally

Stahl Snaps Up BASF's Leather Chemical Division

ISA TanTec Acquires Majority Stake in Scamosceria del Brenta Srl

Smit & zoon Snaps Up Codyeco

TFL to Develop Muttenz R&D Facility in Switzerland

Smit & Zoon Opens Sales Office in India

LANXESS to Discontinue Leather Chemicals Operations in Argentina

StyleZeitgeist and Colibri Textile Dyeing Studio Collaborate

Stahl Takes Over Eagle Performance Products

Lear to Construct Leather Processing Facility in China

Stahl Establishes New Dyes Center in Thane, India

Stahl Acquires Viswaat Chemicals

Stahl Teams Up with PUM for Leather Industry Development in Developing Countries



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 112)

The United States (13)

Japan (1)

Europe (67) France (3) Germany (9) The United Kingdom (1) Italy (31) Spain (9) Rest of Europe (14)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

Latin America (6)

Africa (1)

