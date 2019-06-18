Global Leather Chemicals Market, 2022: Annual Estimayes & Forecasts - Beam-house Chemicals, Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals, Finishing Chemicals
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leather Chemicals: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Leather Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Beam-house Chemicals
- Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals
- Finishing Chemicals
The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Elementis plc (UK)
- LANXESS AG (Germany)
- Schill + Seilacher GmbH & Co. (Germany)
- Stahl Holdings BV (Netherlands)
- TFL Ledertechnik GmbH (Germany)
- Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Leather Chemicals - An Industry Driven by Raw Material Supply and Leather Trends
Market Analysis by Region
Market Analysis by Segment
Beam-House Chemicals Remain a Small But Niche Segment
Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals: Largest Category
Finishing Chemicals Exhibit Fastest Growth
New & Improved Formulations Accelerate Market Momentum
Low Pricing Volatility & Wider Availability of Raw Hides & Skins Augurs Well
Stable Economic Scenario to Further Improve Growth Prospects
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Intensified Demand for Leather Apparel & Accessories Enhances Market Prospects
Luxury Goods Drive Leather Sales
Labeling Concerns Boost Vertical Integration
Rising Production of Leather Footwear Signals Market Gains
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities
Changing Consumer Preference Inspires Innovation in Automotive Leather
Innovations in Anti-Soiling
Lightweight Leather - The Way Forward
Product Innovations Bolster Opportunities
Environmental-Regulations Influence Innovations
Focus on Creative Finishing for C and D Grades
Chrome-Tanning Sustains Dominance
Chrome-free Leather Drives Research
Emerging Tanning Techniques
List of Select Emerging Techniques in Various Stages of Leather Processing
Select Mineral-Free Tanning Systems
Tannins Based on Grape Seed Derivatives
Olive Derived Cross-Linking Agent
Titanium - A Prospective Tanning Agent
Oxazolidine Tanning - A New Alternative
Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation
List of Select Eco-Friendly Re-tanning Agents
List of Select Eco-Friendly Fatliquors
Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes
Solvent-free Organic Finishes to Offer New Growth Avenues
Enzyme-Based Chemicals - Key to the Future
Issues & Challenges
Eco-Leather - A Potential Threat to Leather Chemicals
Preference for Synthetic Leather Causes Unease
Environmental Regulations - A Challenge
Concerns over Exposure to Hazardous Chemicals
A Note on ZDHC Programme and Compliance in Leather Chemicals Space
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Leather Chemicals - An Introduction
Major Leather Chemical Products
Common Chemicals Used in Leather Processing/Manufacture
Leather Painting
Leather Stamping
Leather Surface Protectors for Vulnerable Leathers
5. LEATHER PROCESSING - AN OVERVIEW
Types of Leather
Top-Grain or Full-Grain Leather
Corrected-Grain Leather
Other Types of Leather
An Overview of Other Types of Leather
Leather Processing
I. Hide Preparation for Tanning
Curing
Common Methods of Hide Curing
Beam House Operations
Soaking
Liming of Skins and Hides
De-Liming of Skins and Hides
II. Tanning
Fat Liquoring, Coloring and Re-tanning
III. Finishing
A Brief Review of Leather Dyeing Process
Leather Dyeing Process
Azo Dyes - Coloring Agents for Leather
Homogenous Dyes
Dye Performance Characteristics
Procedure for Application of Dyes
6. LEATHER INDUSTRY - A PRIMER
Introduction
Major End-Use Markets
World Leather Industry Statistics - An Overview
7. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
The Need for Regulation
Restricted Substance List (RSL)
REACH Guidelines for Leather Chemicals
REACH List of SVHC in Leather Chemicals
Restricted Substances in Automotive Leather
Performance Requirements of Automotive Leather
Primary Tests for Metal-free Automotive Leather
Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Issues in Tanning and Leather Finishing Industry
Environment
Wastewater
Industrial Process Wastewater
Additional Recommendations
Process Wastewater Treatment
Other Wastewater Streams
Air Discharges
Solid Waste
Unsafe Materials
Work-Related Safety and Health
Hazardous Chemicals
Injuries
Dust
Biological Exposures
Public Safety and Health
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Stahl, TFL & Lanxess Dominate the World Leather Chemicals Market
Leading Players in Global Leather Chemicals Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanxess, Stahl, TFL and Others
Consolidation Gathers Steam
Select M&A Deals in the World Leather Chemicals Market
Collaboration with Leather Tanneries: Pivotal to Gain Competitive Edge
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
TFL Develops SELLATAN LI-G Liq Highly Masked Pre-Tanning Agent
TFL Launches Coripol Leo Fatliquoring Agent and Sella Tec Deo Auxiliary Compound
Bluesign Technologies to Offer Innovative Leather Chemistry Solutions
Smit & zoon Develops Novel Lignin-Modified Polyphenolic Leather Chemical
Stahl Introduces PFC-free Water-Repellent Portfolio for Leather Industry
Nike Introduces Super Material' Flyleather
Stahl Launches Stahl Neo Leather Finishing Portfolio
Balmer Lawrie Launches New Beamhouse Chemicals and Fatliquors
Chemtan Develops Chrome-free Tanning Agent, M-5
Stahl Rolls Out Biodegradable Beamhouse Formulation - Proviera Probiotics for Leather
LANXESS to Showcase New Products and Developments at IILF
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
LANXESS Engages with BLC Chem-MAP Programme to Achieve ZDHC Conformance
TFL Relaunches Facilities in Tuscany
Smit & zoon Joins ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme
Fuga Couros Bags Certification of Sustainability from Brazilian Authorities
LANXESS Commences Production of X-Biomer Retanning Agent
TFL Joins Leather Naturally
Stahl Snaps Up BASF's Leather Chemical Division
ISA TanTec Acquires Majority Stake in Scamosceria del Brenta Srl
Smit & zoon Snaps Up Codyeco
TFL to Develop Muttenz R&D Facility in Switzerland
Smit & Zoon Opens Sales Office in India
LANXESS to Discontinue Leather Chemicals Operations in Argentina
StyleZeitgeist and Colibri Textile Dyeing Studio Collaborate
Stahl Takes Over Eagle Performance Products
Lear to Construct Leather Processing Facility in China
Stahl Establishes New Dyes Center in Thane, India
Stahl Acquires Viswaat Chemicals
Stahl Teams Up with PUM for Leather Industry Development in Developing Countries
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 112)
- The United States (13)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (67)
- France (3)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (31)
- Spain (9)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (1)
