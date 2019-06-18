Global Green Building Materials Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Innovations & Advancements / Government Regulations & Standards / Market Trends, Issues, & Drivers
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Green Building Materials in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Types:
- Insulation
- Exterior Siding
- Framing
- Roofing
- Interior Finishing
- Others
Additionally, the US market is analyzed by the following Types, End-use Sectors, Housing Types, and Segments:
Types
- Concrete
- Doors
- Flooring
- Roofing
- Windows
- Others
End-Use Sectors
- Housing
- Commercial
Housing Type
- Pre-Fabricated
- Multiple Dwelling
- Single-Family
Segments
- Building Systems
- Exterior
- Interior
- Structural
- Others
The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- American Hydrotech, Inc. (USA)
- Amvic, Inc. (Canada)
- Andersen Corporation (USA)
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Bauder Ltd. (UK)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- Ecostar LLC (USA)
- Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (USA)
- Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited (Australia)
- Homasote Company (USA)
- Johns Manville Corporation (USA)
- Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland)
- Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)
- LG Hausys, Ltd. (South Korea)
- LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)
- Marvin Windows and Doors, Inc. (USA)
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Nichiha Corporation (Japan)
- Norbord Inc. (Canada)
- Owens Corning (USA)
- Pella Corporation (USA)
- RedBuilt LLC (USA)
- Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)
- Roseburg Forest Products Company, Inc. (USA)
- Saint-Gobain SA (France)
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
- Sika Sarnafil, Inc. (USA)
- Standard Industries Inc. (USA)
- GAF Materials Corp. (USA)
- BMI Group (UK)
- The Alumasc Group PLC (UK)
- The Garland Company, Inc. (USA)
- USG Corporation (USA)
- Wienerberger AG (Austria)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Climate Change and Spiraling Energy Prices Transform Green Buildings from Niche to Mainstream
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Challenges in a Nutshell
Green Building Materials: Future of Sustainable & Green Building Construction
Major Green Building Trends & Drivers Summarized
LEED Rated Buildings
Net Zero Energy (NZE) Buildings
Urbanization
Adoption of Solar
Passive Design
Green Retrofits and Re-Modeling
Sustainable Materials
Energy Efficiency
Water Efficiency
Resilience
Water Conservation
Smart or Intelligent Buildings
Healthier Buildings
Green Path to Future
Traditional Materials
Other Evolving Trends in the Green Buildings Market
Green Building Products and Technologies: An Overview
HVACR Systems
Lighting Solutions
Plumbing Products
Wood Products
Insulation
Doors and Windows
Glass
Rising Energy Consumption and Growing Environmental Consciousness Drive Widespread Adoption of Green Building Materials
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Generators, while Developing Economies Offer Growth Potential
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Energy Efficient Smart and Green Buildings Drive Strong Demand for Green Building Materials
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Green Building Materials
Residential Construction Sector: Trend Favors Small & Green Homes
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Benefit Market Prospects
Greening of Corporate Real Estate: Facing Hurdles in Achieving Green Building Certification
Key Trends in Green Commercial Building Construction
Sustainability in Warehouse Designs: Immense Benefits
Stringent Regulatory Standards and Building Codes Favor Demand for Green Concrete
Reduced CO2 Emissions and Enhanced Strength Drive Steady Penetration of Green Cement in Sustainable Construction
Rising Awareness of Green Buildings and Need for Energy Conservation Drive Focus on Green and Smart Windows
Consumers Recognize Energy Saving Properties of Low-E Glass
Energy-Saving Glass in Windows to Deliver Favorable Economic Returns
Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Roofing
Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Smog Absorbing Shingles
Solar Roofing Shingles
Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes
BIPV for Rooftops
Solar Ready Roofs
Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles
Reflective Roof Coatings
Critical Need to Prevent Energy Loss and Raise Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Insulation Technologies
Passive House Standards: The Future of Building Insulation
Aerogels: A Green Insulation Material for Creating Multifunctional Insulation Products
Usage of Recycled Raw Materials in Insulation Products Surges
Recycled Consumer Glass in Production of Glass Wool
Insulation Market to Gain from Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets
Cellulose & Cotton Insulation Gain Prominence
Green Building Construction and Retrofit Activities Offer Growth Opportunities for Energy-Efficient Lighting Fixtures
Rising Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Recyclable Options
Green Flooring Made of Renewable Resources Garner Significant Interest
The Green' Image of Wood Flooring Drives Demand Growth
Bamboo Flooring: Capitalizing on Green Attribute
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
Building Resilience: The Next Big Thing in Sustainable Building Construction
Key Considerations in Building Resilient Homes
The Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing
Growing Demand for Rapidly Renewable Materials
Chemical Producers Gain from Green Concept
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Population Growth
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Cool Concrete: A Means to Mitigate Urban Heat Island Effect
Innovations that Increase Sustainability Quotient of Ceramic Tiles
Top Greening Innovations: A Review
A Glance at Promising Green Building Material Technologies & Products
Green Building Materials for Indoors: A Review of Innovative Products
Other Noteworthy Green Building Technology Innovations
5. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS & STANDARDS
Green Building Standards and Regulations
An Overview of Global Green Building Certifications
LEED Certification
LEED v4.1: The Latest Version of LEED
LEED and BREEAM: Two Major International Building Certification Programs
G-SEED Certification Program
Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification
LEED Vs Green Globes
Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency
Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Green Buildings: A Prelude
Achieving Energy Efficiency through Green Architecture
A Review of Green Building Materials
Green Floorings
Cork
Bamboo
Carpet
Stone
Hardwood
Linoleum
Green Insulation
Fiberglass Insulation
Fabric Wrapped Pressed Fiberglass Panels
Mineral Wool Insulation
Styrofoam Insulation
Spray-On Fiber Insulation
Cotton Insulation
Low VOC Paints
Gypsum Board
Green Roofs
Green Windows or Energy Efficient Windows
Green Doors
Green Siding
Green or Recycled Concrete
Energy Efficient Lighting
Water-Efficient Plumbing Fixtures
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Launches
Andersen Announces Easy Connect Joining System
Hanergy Develops Glass-Topped Solar Roofing Tile
Andersen Announces Black Exterior Color Option Windows
Pella Launches VividGrain Stain Aesthetic Innovation for Entry Doors
Mannington Launches Adura Max Apex Floors
GAF Introduces Monaco Lifetime Designer Shingles
Ambuja Cements Launches Ambuja Plus Cool Walls
Armstrong Flooring Launches Paragon Solid Hardwood
BASF and SoloPower Launches Multi-Layered Roofing System
Maibec Launches Maibec Resistech Siding System
CertainTeed Introduces ICON
Interface Unveils Prototype Carbon Negative Carpet Tile
Johns Manville Launches JM CladStone Water & Fire Block Insulation
BASF Launches Elastospray LWP Spray Foam Insulation
Marvin Windows and Doors Announces Designer Black Painted Interior Finish
Dow Launches FROTH-PAK ULTRA Premium Foam Insulation System
GAF Launches DecoTech Roof-Integrated Solar System
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
L&W Supply to Acquire NexGen Building Supply
Owens Corning Acquires Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd.
Roseburg Acquires Pembroke's MDF Plant
LIXIL Americas Completes a JV Agreement with Bath Crest
Masco Corporation Acquires the L.D. Kichler Co
Andersen Acquires Heritage Windows and Doors
Owens Corning Acquires Paroc Group
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Ceiling & Wall Supply and Virginia Builders Supply
American Standard Join Forces with Lysol
Andersen Acquires Frontier Tooling and Design Corporation
Armstrong to Sell EMEA and Pacific Rim Businesses to Knauf International
KINA Partners with Sustainable Minds
Tesla Installs Solar Roof System
HeidelbergCement to Acquire Cemex's Pacific Northwest Materials Business
Owens Corning Acquires Pittsburgh Corning
Armstrong Acquires VCT Business of Mannington Mills
UFPI Acquires Majority Stake in Quality Hardwood Sales LLC
Standard Industries Acquires Braas Monier
ClarkDietrich Acquires Strait-Flex International
Armstrong Acquires Tectum Inc.
GAF Partners with LiveRoof
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 145 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 160)
- The United States (107)
- Canada (9)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (29)
- France (1)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Latin America (2)
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
