Global Big Data Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015-2018 & 2019-2024 - Focus on Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Finance
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the Global Market for Big Data in US$ by the following Sectors and End-Use Industry:
Sectors
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
End-Use Industry Telecommunications
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Oil & Gas
- Finance
- Others
The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 1010data, Inc. (USA)
- Accenture plc (Ireland)
- Actian (USA)
- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (USA)
- Cazena, Inc. (USA)
- Cloudera, Inc. (USA)
- Datameer, Inc. (USA)
- Dell EMC (USA)
- Fujitsu (Japan)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- Guavus, Inc. (USA)
- Hewlett Packard (USA)
- Hortonworks, Inc. (USA)
- International Business Machines (IBM) (USA)
- MapR Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Palantir Technologies (USA)
- Ryft Systems, Inc. (USA)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Splunk, Inc. (USA)
- Teradata Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Age of Analytics Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth & Proliferation of Big Data Technologies
The Big Data Era is Here & Why it Matters for Companies & Institutions in the Modern World
The Rise of M2M and IoT & the Ensuing Deluge of Connected Devices Catalyzes Big Data Creation
How Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving the Success & Real World Commercial Benefits of IoT
Increased Consumption of Digital Media & the Resulting Rise of Personal Data in the Consumer Market Wields a Multiplier Effect on Big Data
With the Explosion of Personal Information, the Next Frontier for Big Data is the Individual
The Coming Together of Business Intelligence & Big Data Pushes Up the Commercial Value of Big Data Technologies in the Enterprise Sector
With EIoT Emerging to be a Core Part of the Connected Enterprise Market, the Need to Integrate Big Data & BI Becomes More Urgent
Continuous Development of Big Data Analytics to Benefit Market Growth
Hadoop: The Most Well Renowned, Trusted & Popular Big Data Crunching Tool
Edge Analytics: Vital for Processing IoT Generated Big Data
Are Hadoop & Spark, the Two Largest Big Data Framework, in Direct Competition with Each Other? A Review
Big Data Storage Moves to the Shared Nothing Environment
Driven by the Omnipresence of Big Data, NoSQL Implementations Overtake Traditional Relational Database Solutions
Prescriptive Analytics' Ability to Utilize Hybrid Data Makes the Technology Invaluable to Big Data Projects
The Strategy of Deploying Big Data Analytics in the Cloud Gathers Momentum
Big-Data-as-a-Service Emerges as a Good Fit for Modern Cloud Ready Enterprises
Market Outlook
2. IMPACT OF BIG DATA IN KEY INDUSTRIES
In the Financial Services Sector, Big Data Emerges to be the Future of FinTech
Growing Competition in the Manufacturing Industry Drives Demand for Big Data Monetization
Data Driven Telecommunications Revolution Creates an Urgent Need to Monetize Big Data in the Telecom Industry
Healthcare Reforms that Encourage Migration Towards a Value Based System Drives the Commercial Value of Big Data in the Healthcare Industry
Adoption of Data-First Marketing Strategy Spurs Adoption of Big Data Analytics in the Retailing Industry
Transforming Window Shoppers into Customers
Oil & Gas Sector Offers Ample Opportunities for Big Data Growth
Focus on Effective e-Governance Fuels Adoption of Big Data Analytics in the Public Sector
3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Big Data: A Definition
A Peek into the Prevalence of Big Data across Industries
Big Data Technology & Services: A Definition
Big Data Analytics: The Core of Big Data Technology
Key Benefits of Big Data Analytics
Process Efficiency Improvements & Personnel Empowerment
Cross-Department Information Analysis
Helps Identification of Target Groups
Aids in Smarter Decision Making
Enables Innovation
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Duco Launches Duco Cube Data Platform for Analytics
Reltio Introduces Reltio 2018, a Self-Learning Data Platform
VMware Releases New Version of VMware vSphere
Alibaba Cloud to Roll Out MaxCompute, a Big Data Service
Vulog Introduces Big Data Analytics for Car Sharing
1010data Launches Version 10 of its Next Generation Data Analysis Platform
MapR Technologies Releases MapR Ecosystem Pack Program
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
FireEye to Acquire X15 Software
Roche Acquires Viewics
Hortonworks Receives Contract from Nissan Motor Company
Seagate Technology Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Baidu
Thales Acquires Guavus
Intertrust Technologies Acquires Planet OS
SKA Organization Signs an Agreement with CERN
CyberZ Partners with Cloudera for Using Cloudera's Enterprise Data Hub
Bahri Signs MoU with HHI
IBM Partners with Hortonworks
Bisnode Acquires Swan Insights SA/NV
SAP Acquires Altiscale
Dell Technologies Takes Over EMC Corporation
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 91)
- The United States (68)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (9)
- France (2)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Middle East (3)
