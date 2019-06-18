Global Routers Market Report 2019 Featuring Leading Players for Enterprise, Service Provider Edge, & Service Provider Core Routers
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Routers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Service Providers
- Enterprises
- Others
The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)
- ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)
- Belkin International Inc. (USA)
- Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
- Buffalo Americas, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- D-Link Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)
- Nokia Networks (Finland)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
- TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Yamaha Corp. (Japan)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
- ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Routers: An Introductory Prelude
Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Routers
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Routers Market Predominated by Global Leading Network Equipment Vendors
Leading Vendors of Enterprise Network Equipment
Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments
Cisco Holds Lion's Share in the World Enterprise Routers Market
Leading Players in the World Enterprise Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adtran, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Juniper, and Others
Competition in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market
Leading Players in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others
Carrier Ethernet Core Routing Market
Weathers Erratic Service Provider Capex
Competition Heats Up in the Service Provider Core Routing Market
Leading Players in the Service Provider Core Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others
Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the World Networking Equipment Market (2015-2018)
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth
Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Faster Broadband Speeds
Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications
Service Providers' Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth
Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider Vertical
Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments
Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile Spectrum Deficit
Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks
Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth
Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers
Globalization & Workforce De-centralization
Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility
High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector
Home Networks
Exhibiting Positive Growth
Adoption of Wi-Fi Fuels Demand in Residential Routers Market
Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for Future Growth
Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects
Issues & Challenges
Routers Security Remains a Key Concern
Preference for Virtualization
A Threat to Routers Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Working of a Router
Router Types in Global Use
Simplifying Networks
Dynamic Routers
Static Routers
Major Router Types
Innovation at its Best
Core Routers
Edge Routers
Broadband Routers
Wireless Routers
Firewall Routers
VPN Routers
L Modem Routers
Combo and All-in-One Routers
Virtual Routers
One-Armed Routers
Router Types Based on Performance
Leveraging Applications
High-End (Core) Routers
Edge/Access Routers
Low-End Routers
Router Types for IT Managers
Shrinking Distances
Branch Office Routers
Regional Office Routers
Router Types for Complex Services and Multiple Users
All Pervasive
Enterprise Routers
SOHO Routers
The Router-Switch Role Reversal
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Broadcom Introduces Jericho2 and FE9600 StrataDNX SoC Switch- Routers
D-Link Rolls Out D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router with McAfee Support
D-Link Introduces AX11000 and AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Routers
D-Link Unveils AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router for High-Bandwidth Applications
TP-Link Rolls Out GAMEAHOLIX Routers for Gaming
BT Introduces BT Smart Hub 6 Router
New Tinxs Unveils Linxs Smart Mobile Router
Huawei Technologies Rolls Out NE9000-8 Eight-Slot Router
Xiaomi Introduces Mi Router 3C in India
D-Link Introduces Covr Wi-Fi System
AsusTek Computer Launches Blue Cave Router
Zyxel Communications Introduces Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Platform
PLDT Home Fibr Rolls Out AC 3200 Ultra Wi-Fi Router
Linksys Rolls Out EA9500 Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router in Singapore
Linksys Unveils WRT3200ACM Open-Source Router
Netgear Launches Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router
Netgear Launches Orbi Wi-Fi Routers
Linksys Rolls Out EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router
D-Link Introduces High Performance EXO Routers
NETGEAR Unveils Nighthawk X4S AC2600 Smart Wi-Fi Router
Linksys Unveils EA9500 & EA7500 MU-MIMO Routers
Billion Electric Introduces M100 4G LTE industrial M2M Routers
ASUS Unveils New 32_AC2600 All-In-One Cable Modem Router
D-Link Rolls Out EXO Line of Routers
ZyXEL Introduces LTE4506
Linksys Unveils New Line of MU-MIMO Routers
TP-LINK Introduces Talon AD7200 Multi-band Wi-Fi Router
TP-LINK Unveils SR20 Smart Home Router
ASUS and Google Introduce OnHub
NETGEAR Unveils New NIGHTHAWK Line
Alcatel-Lucent Introduces IP Router
ASUS Unveils RT-AC1200 HP
ASUS Announces the Launch of RT-AC5300, Wi-Fi Router
NETGEAR Introduces Nighthawk X4S
Xiaomi Introduces Nano Router
ZyXEL Announces NBG6515
D-Link Introduces DIR-859
NETGEAR Launches Next-Gen Smart Wi-Fi Routers
NETGEAR Introduces NIGHTHAWK AC1900
NETGEAR Unveils AC1900 WIFI VDSL/ADSL Modem Router
Buffalo Rolls Out Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router Series
Linksys Introduces the EA8500
ASUS Unveils Router for Indian Market
Huawei Introduces Glory Router
Juniper and IBM Join Hands to Incorporate Real-Time Analytics to Routers
Alcatel-Lucent Rolls out 400G IP Router Interface
China Unicom and Huawei Announce the First Atom Router
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Foxconn Acquires Belkin
Broadcom Finalizes Redomiciliation to the US
Apple Starts Selling Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System
Ruckus Networks Signs Global OEM Agreement with Dell EMC
ARRIS International to Sell Taipei Production Unit to Pegatron
ARRIS International Acquires Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business
Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications
Extreme Networks Acquires Data Center Business of Brocade Communications
HPE Divests Software Business to Micro Focus
HDS Federal to Acquire Brocade's US Federal Cleared Assets
Untangle Inks Distribution Deal with FlashRouters
Encore Networks Signs Master Partnership Agreement with Wireless Logic Group
China Unicom Selects Nokia's 7950 XRS to Expand Broadband Coverage
Luma Acquires Nodal Industries
Cisco Systems Snaps Up Leaba Semiconductors
Cisco, Ericsson & Intel to Develop 5G Router
Cobalt Digital Teams Up with PESA
Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition
NTT DOCOMO Opts for Alcatel-Lucent 7950 IP Core/Edge Routing Platform
ARRIS Takes over Pace
HP Takes Over Aruba Networks
Alcatel-Lucent to Increase 7950 XRS IP Core Deployment with China Unicom
Hewlett-Packard Splits into Two Units
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 175)
- The United States (71)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (40)
- France (1)
- Germany (15)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkw176
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Computer Accessories, Networking Equipment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.