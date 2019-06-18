Global Routers Market Report 2019 Featuring Leading Players for Enterprise, Service Provider Edge, & Service Provider Core Routers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Routers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:

Service Providers

Enterprises

Others

The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)

ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Belkin International Inc. (USA)

Broadcom, Inc. (USA)

Buffalo Americas, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

D-Link Systems, Inc. (USA)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)

NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Yamaha Corp. (Japan)

ZTE Corporation (China)

ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Routers: An Introductory Prelude

Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Routers

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum



2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Routers Market Predominated by Global Leading Network Equipment Vendors

Leading Vendors of Enterprise Network Equipment

Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments

Cisco Holds Lion's Share in the World Enterprise Routers Market

Leading Players in the World Enterprise Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adtran, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Juniper, and Others

Competition in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market

Leading Players in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others

Carrier Ethernet Core Routing Market

Weathers Erratic Service Provider Capex

Competition Heats Up in the Service Provider Core Routing Market

Leading Players in the Service Provider Core Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others

Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the World Networking Equipment Market (2015-2018)



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth

Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications

Service Providers' Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth

Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider Vertical

Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments

Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile Spectrum Deficit

Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks

Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth

Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers

Globalization & Workforce De-centralization

Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility

High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector

Home Networks

Exhibiting Positive Growth

Adoption of Wi-Fi Fuels Demand in Residential Routers Market

Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for Future Growth

Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects

Issues & Challenges

Routers Security Remains a Key Concern

Preference for Virtualization

A Threat to Routers Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Working of a Router

Router Types in Global Use

Simplifying Networks

Dynamic Routers

Static Routers

Major Router Types

Innovation at its Best

Core Routers

Edge Routers

Broadband Routers

Wireless Routers

Firewall Routers

VPN Routers

L Modem Routers

Combo and All-in-One Routers

Virtual Routers

One-Armed Routers

Router Types Based on Performance

Leveraging Applications

High-End (Core) Routers

Edge/Access Routers

Low-End Routers

Router Types for IT Managers

Shrinking Distances

Branch Office Routers

Regional Office Routers

Router Types for Complex Services and Multiple Users

All Pervasive

Enterprise Routers

SOHO Routers

The Router-Switch Role Reversal



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Broadcom Introduces Jericho2 and FE9600 StrataDNX SoC Switch- Routers

D-Link Rolls Out D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router with McAfee Support

D-Link Introduces AX11000 and AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Routers

D-Link Unveils AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router for High-Bandwidth Applications

TP-Link Rolls Out GAMEAHOLIX Routers for Gaming

BT Introduces BT Smart Hub 6 Router

New Tinxs Unveils Linxs Smart Mobile Router

Huawei Technologies Rolls Out NE9000-8 Eight-Slot Router

Xiaomi Introduces Mi Router 3C in India

D-Link Introduces Covr Wi-Fi System

AsusTek Computer Launches Blue Cave Router

Zyxel Communications Introduces Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Platform

PLDT Home Fibr Rolls Out AC 3200 Ultra Wi-Fi Router

Linksys Rolls Out EA9500 Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router in Singapore

Linksys Unveils WRT3200ACM Open-Source Router

Netgear Launches Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router

Netgear Launches Orbi Wi-Fi Routers

Linksys Rolls Out EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

D-Link Introduces High Performance EXO Routers

NETGEAR Unveils Nighthawk X4S AC2600 Smart Wi-Fi Router

Linksys Unveils EA9500 & EA7500 MU-MIMO Routers

Billion Electric Introduces M100 4G LTE industrial M2M Routers

ASUS Unveils New 32_AC2600 All-In-One Cable Modem Router

D-Link Rolls Out EXO Line of Routers

ZyXEL Introduces LTE4506

Linksys Unveils New Line of MU-MIMO Routers

TP-LINK Introduces Talon AD7200 Multi-band Wi-Fi Router

TP-LINK Unveils SR20 Smart Home Router

ASUS and Google Introduce OnHub

NETGEAR Unveils New NIGHTHAWK Line

Alcatel-Lucent Introduces IP Router

ASUS Unveils RT-AC1200 HP

ASUS Announces the Launch of RT-AC5300, Wi-Fi Router

NETGEAR Introduces Nighthawk X4S

Xiaomi Introduces Nano Router

ZyXEL Announces NBG6515

D-Link Introduces DIR-859

NETGEAR Launches Next-Gen Smart Wi-Fi Routers

NETGEAR Introduces NIGHTHAWK AC1900

NETGEAR Unveils AC1900 WIFI VDSL/ADSL Modem Router

Buffalo Rolls Out Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router Series

Linksys Introduces the EA8500

ASUS Unveils Router for Indian Market

Huawei Introduces Glory Router

Juniper and IBM Join Hands to Incorporate Real-Time Analytics to Routers

Alcatel-Lucent Rolls out 400G IP Router Interface

China Unicom and Huawei Announce the First Atom Router



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Foxconn Acquires Belkin

Broadcom Finalizes Redomiciliation to the US

Apple Starts Selling Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System

Ruckus Networks Signs Global OEM Agreement with Dell EMC

ARRIS International to Sell Taipei Production Unit to Pegatron

ARRIS International Acquires Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business

Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications

Extreme Networks Acquires Data Center Business of Brocade Communications

HPE Divests Software Business to Micro Focus

HDS Federal to Acquire Brocade's US Federal Cleared Assets

Untangle Inks Distribution Deal with FlashRouters

Encore Networks Signs Master Partnership Agreement with Wireless Logic Group

China Unicom Selects Nokia's 7950 XRS to Expand Broadband Coverage

Luma Acquires Nodal Industries

Cisco Systems Snaps Up Leaba Semiconductors

Cisco, Ericsson & Intel to Develop 5G Router

Cobalt Digital Teams Up with PESA

Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition

NTT DOCOMO Opts for Alcatel-Lucent 7950 IP Core/Edge Routing Platform

ARRIS Takes over Pace

HP Takes Over Aruba Networks

Alcatel-Lucent to Increase 7950 XRS IP Core Deployment with China Unicom

Hewlett-Packard Splits into Two Units



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 175)

The United States (71)

Canada (4)

Japan (9)

Europe (40) France (1) Germany (15) The United Kingdom (5) Italy (1) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (16)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)

Middle East (4)

Latin America (1)

Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkw176







Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Computer Accessories, Networking Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.