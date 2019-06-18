Global High Content Screening (HCS) Markets to 2024 - Trends & Issues, Innovations & Introductions, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Content Screening (HCS) in US$ Million. This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Others
The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BD Biosciences (USA)
- BioTek Instruments Inc. (USA)
- EMD Millipore (USA)
- Evotec AG (Germany)
- Essen BioScience (USA)
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences (Sweden)
- Genedata AG (Switzerland)
- IntelliCyt Corporation (USA)
- Molecular Devices, Inc. (USA)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)
- TTP LabTech Ltd. (UK)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
HCS - An Evolving Screening Technology
HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity
Key Growth Drivers
Key Challenges
Market Outlook
Developing Regions Drive Future Growth
HCS Software
A High Growth Market
Equipment Sales Continue to Expand
Competitive Overview
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
HCA
Playing an Important Role in Primary Screening
Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth
HCS Instruments for Analysis of 3D Cell Models
Emergence of Academic Sector as the Major User of HCS
Stem Cell Biology
An Emerging Area of Interest
HCS Specific Data Analysis Systems
The Need of the Hour
HCS vs. HTS
Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories
Market Challenges
High Instrumentation Costs Hamper Rapid Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Defining High Content Screening
The Process of High Content Screening
Technology Evolution Over the Years
HCS Tools
List of HCS Tools
HCS Imaging
Categories
Instrumentation
Consumables
Software
Services
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Genedata Launches Early Access Program to Deep Learning for High Content Screening (HCS) Image Analysis
Yokogawa Electric Releases the CellVoyager CV8000
Molecular Devices launches ImageXpress Micro 4 High-Content Imaging System
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sartorius Acquires Umetrics and Essen BioScience
Evotec Signs Deal with Genedata Screener for Drug Discovery Data Management
Sartorius Acquires IntelliCyt
AstraZeneca Signs Agreement with IntelliCyt for the Development of High Throughput Biology Applications
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL Extends Genedata Screener License
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 80)
- The United States (35)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (37)
- France (6)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (2)
