Global Automotive Seats Market Report 2019: Annual Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016 Through 2024 with Profiles of 35 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seats: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Seats in US$ Million.



The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Adient (USA)

BRIDE Co., Ltd (Japan)

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Camaco LLC, (USA)

C.I.E.B. Kahovec, spol. s r.o.( Czech Republic)

Daewon Kang up Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Faurecia SA. (France)

GENTHERM (USA)

GRAMMER AG (Germany)

Guelph Manufacturing Group (Canada)

Hyundai DYMOS (South Korea)

Lear Corporation (USA)

Magna International, Inc. (Canada)

NHK SPRING Co. Ltd (Japan)

Phoenix Seating Limited (UK)

Proma (Italy)

Sitech Sitztechnik GMBH (Germany)

Tachi -S (Japan)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)

TS TECH Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Automotive Seats: The Most Important Component in Vehicle Interiors

Robust Penetration of Sophisticated Seating Solutions in Mass Market Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver

Automotive Electronification Revolutionizes the Seemingly Unremarkable Car Seat

Stringent Safety Regulations Spur Focus on Developing Safe and Reliable Automotive Seats

Lightweight Automotive Seating Structures Grow in Prominence

Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the Focus On Smart Seats

Expanding Vehicle Fleet & Availability of Technologically Savvy Seats at Affordable Prices Drive Growth in the Aftermarket

Slowing Passenger Car Sales as the New Normal & Huge Technological Challenges Faced by the Auto Value Chain Steps Up the Operating Pressure for Tier 1 Auto Component Suppliers

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market

Automotive Seat Manufacturing Shifts to Asia

Continuous Innovation to Benefit Growth in the Market

Comfort, Compact Form Factor, Safety, Digital Convenience & Aesthetics: The Primary Criterions for Innovation

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Intelligent Seating Solutions and High-End Premium Seat Trim

Market Share Finding

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Mechanisms for Seat Adjustment

Length Adjusters

Height Adjusters and Tilt Adjusters

Recliners

Crash Active Headrests

Types of Add-On Seats and Safety Features

Anti-submarine Seat

Bucket and Bench Seats

Power Seats

Seats for Disabled Passengers

Child Safety Seats

Regulations Influencing Child Safety Seats Globally

Types of Child Safety Seats

Infant Seats

Convertible Seats

Combination Seats

Booster Seats

Classification of Child Safety Seats

Group 0

Group 0+

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

The Evolution of Automotive Seat Manufacturing Industry from In-House Production Model to Outsourced Manufacturing



3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Recaro Automotive Seating Introduces Speed V for American Sports Car

Recaro Automotive Seating Unveils Modular Recaro Performance Seat Platform (RPSP) and SUV Performance Seat

Recaro Automotive Seating Launches the Limited- Edition Recaro Expert Houndstooth

Recaro Automotive Seating Introduces Sportster GT

Recaro Automotive Seating Introduces Speed V for C5, C6 and C7 Corvettes

Recaro Automotive Seating Expands Portfolio of Performance Seating for SUVs



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Faurecia Forms Joint Venture with BYD

Adient Acquires Futuris Group

Adient and Autoliv Collaborates to Address Vehicle Seating Challenges for Future Cars

Faurecia Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling Industry for Automotive Seating Products

Magna Expands the Seat Trim Facility in Serbia

Lear Corporation Acquires Grupo Antolin's Automotive Seating Business

Magna Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with HAPM to Expand the Seating Expertise

Magna Collaborates with BMW Group and Secures the Seating Business

Johnson Controls Announces Spin-off of its Automotive Seating Business Adient

Adient Forms a Joint Venture with Shenyang Jinbei Automotive to Produce Seats

Brose Expands its Seat Manufacturing Facility in Quertaro and Mexico

APM Signs a JV Agreement with Tachi-S (Thailand) Co., Ltd.



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 37)

The United States (5)

Canada (2)

Japan (6)

Europe (16) France (2) Germany (6) The United Kingdom (2) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bafn8g





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Seats and Components



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.