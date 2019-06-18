JAGGAER Supports Charitable Work of the Ronald McDonald Foundation to help Hospitalized Children and their Families

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces its support of the world renowned Ronald McDonald Foundation, as a participant in the 2019 Charity Golf Tournament, Italia, to be held in Rome, Italy, on June 21st, 2019. This marks the 10th Italian edition of this tournament.



/EIN News/ -- “We became involved with this charitable initiative in 2018, as part of our long-standing collaboration with McDonald's Italia, to which we provide, through the JAGGAER ONE platform, sourcing and supplier management solutions used by the company to optimize purchasing process management and governance,” explains Mario Messuri, General Manager of JAGGAER Italia.

“Commitment and enthusiasm are key-factors in our approach to the business, to reach ever new goals. The Ronald McDonald Foundation offers us the opportunity to commit ourselves to an even more important goal: the opportunity to support fellow members of our community," he adds.

Families saved an estimated $880,104,484 in out-of-pocket lodging and meal expenses globally, due to the presence of Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room programs.

“We are proud to renew the traditional appointment with the Ronald McDonald Foundation Golf Tournament,” said Fabio Calabrese, President of the Ronald McDonald Foundation, Italy. “2019 it’s a special edition, since the Foundation celebrates twenty years in Italy,” he adds.

“JAGGAER supports the important work of organizations like the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the global footprint of our Source to Pay spend management solutions enables us to become involved with organizations like this on multiple continents,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

About JAGGAER: Global Source to Pay Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .



MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow @RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.