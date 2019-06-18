Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Growing Demand for Genetic Testing Propels Electrophoresis Equipment Sales

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Gel Electrophoresis Systems

Capillary Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Gels/Reagents

The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agilent Technologies (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Helena Laboratories Corporation (USA)

Hoefer, Inc. (USA)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (USA)

SCIEX (USA)

Sebia (France)

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Electrophoresis Market

A Review

Strong Demand for Personalized Medicine to Steer Growth of Gel Electrophoresis Market

Growth in Biotechnological Industry to Boost Capillary Electrophoresis Market

Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence

United States Dominates the CE Market

Electrophoresis Reagents Market

Electrophoresis Devices

A Highly Fragmented Market

Forensic Applications Fuel Growth



2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Grounds

An Overview of 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market

Advent of 2D-DIGE

Low Replacement Sales Impact Profit Margins

Advantages of 2D Gel Electrophoresis

Limitations

Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market

Technological Advancements Foster Market Growth

Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth

Growing Proclivity towards Multiple Gels

New Gel Formulations Replaces Traditional Gel Products

Aging Population Drives Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Electrophoresis Equipment Market

Growing Demand for Genetic Testing Propels Electrophoresis Equipment Sales

Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide

Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance

New Developments in Proteomics Technologies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum

Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

Product Innovations Sustain Sales



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Electrophoresis

Electrophoresis Process

Electrophoresis Chamber

Support Media

Reagents

Electrophoresis Densitometers

DC Power Supply

Types of Electrophoresis

Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis

Slab Gel Electrophoresis

Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)

Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments

Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base

Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products

Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages

Produces Reliable Analysis Results

Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant

Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation

Major Application Markets

Separation Techniques Employed in CE

EOF- A Critical Concept in Capillary Electrophoresis

Applications of Electrophoresis

Diagnostic Applications

Screening of Protein Abnormalities

Immunoelectrophoresis

Hemoglobin Electrophoresis

Determination of Nucleotides in a DNA Fragment

Nanogram-On-Column Detection

Detection of Vitamin Deficiency

DNA Sequencing

Bacteriophage Mutation

Microbe Detection



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX

Agilent Technologies to Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) System

CVC Capital Partners and Tthys Invest to Acquire Majority Stake in Sebia

SYGNIS Completes Integration of C.B.S. Scientific Company

Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich



5. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)

The United States (35)

Canada (1)

Japan (3)

Europe (18) France (1) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (6) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8eg8io





