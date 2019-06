CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.225 per common share. The current quarterly dividend is payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2019. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about July 15, 2019.



About CareTrust REIT, Inc.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 212 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 28 states, CareTrust REIT is acquiring properties nationwide and leasing them to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com .

Contact:

CareTrust REIT, Inc.

(949) 542-3130

ir@caretrustreit.com

/EIN News/ -- Source: CareTrust REIT, Inc.



Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.