VPR Brands LP (VPRB) Releases Cannabis Voters’ Guide to 2020 Presidential Candidates

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - VPR Brands LP (OTC: VPRB) today announces the availability of its Guide to 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidates on Cannabis Issues. The 2020 presidential election is the first in which candidates find themselves, willingly or not, taking controversial public positions on cannabis issues. As voters begin to gather information on next year’s election, VPR Brands has sponsored a guide to provide an in-depth look at each candidate’s stance on cannabis.

“The time has come to elect a president who’ll establish a nationwide standard for cannabis as a legal substance, distributed through a regulated industry with access to capital markets, with pardons and reparations considered for those who found themselves ahead of the law,” said VPR Brands CEO Kevin Frija. “So I went about the task of educating myself about the various 2020 presidential candidates and their positions. I looked for a single point of reference that clarified each one’s stances and accomplishments in the cannabis space. I couldn’t find it. I don’t think it existed until today.”

To view the full, 24-page guide sponsored by VPR Brands, visit http://vprbrands.com/cannabis-vote-2020/ .

Of the 27 candidates profiled in the VPR Brands Guide – 24 Democrats, two Republicans and an independent – 25 were net-positive on cannabis issues. Only former Health and Human Services secretary Julian Castro and incumbent President Donald Trump scored negatively.

Final Ranking

Candidate Final Score 1 Gabbard 245 2 Bennet 189 3 Booker 176 4 O'Rourke 110 5 Warren 110 6 Moulton 108 8 Sanders 96 7 Ryan 78 9 Gillibrand 76 10 Swalwell 57 11 Gravel 50 12 Harris 50 14 Delaney 45 13 Hickenlooper 40 15 Weld 40 16 Buttegieg 30 17 Klobuchar 30 18 de Blasio 20 19 Inslee 16 20 Yang 16 21 Bullock 7 22 Messam 3 23 Biden 2 24 Schultz 2 25 Williamson 2 26 Castro -1 27 Trump -2

Source: VPR Brands Guide

Quotes from the VPR Brands Guide

“The only candidate to have declared favorable positions on each of these concerns was Buttegieg, which contrasts sharply with his absence of direct action on any of them. Eight candidates have made public statements favoring five of the topics; this includes Inslee, who has taken stands on all six but his position on the legality of home-grown cannabis is unfavorable.”

“Biden, Bullock, Castro, Schultz, and Trump … appear to be doing all they can to avoid addressing cannabis as a campaign issue. Biden, Castro, and Trump clearly have anti-cannabis stances in their recent histories, but Bullock’s and Schultz’s reticence is surprising. As the governor of a western state, Bullock has seen how successful his neighbors have been as laboratories of pro-cannabis public policy, and has personally taken some significant actions on behalf of users in Montana. Schultz, to be fair, is still playing coy in terms of whether or not he is actually going to campaign full-time for the presidency. Still, as CEO of Starbuck’s, he is possibly more likely than any other individual in the United States to benefit financially from unrestricted federal legalization of CBD.”

“Bennet opposed Colorado’s legalization referendum in 2012 but has since changed position. De-emphasizing support for recreational use, he focuses on hemp, states' right to legalize or decriminalize, and cannabis finance.”

“Biden was an outspoken proponent of the War on Drugs and on-record up to at least 2014 as being anti-legalization. He now favors reclassifying cannabis to Schedule 2.”

“For Booker, support for ending the War on Drugs dates back to at least his tenure as Newark mayor. A 2014 statement that he would not commit to full legalization has been mooted by positions and actions taken since 2017.”

“Gabbard is a full-throated proponent of legalization. Still, she remains more focused on foreign affairs and defense issues.”

“Gravel is the closest to a pure-play cannabis candidate in the race. ... He is a decades-long advocate of decriminalization and currently CEO of a cannabis company.”

“Initially opposed to legalization as Denver mayor and Colorado governor, Hickenlooper had often set aside his personal views to honor the will of the voters. He restricted the sale of edibles in shapes that could entice children, and ordered an investigation of pesticide use.”

“As on other issues, Trump is unpredictable on this one. His first attorney general was anti-cannabis but his current one is not. The president has signaled support for medical cannabis, but not through the VA. He supports the STATES Act but it has not hit his desk yet, prompting The Hill to speculate about a surprise pro-cannabis announcement late in the campaign.”

“Weld has evolved on this issue since working for Ronald Reagan’s Justice Department, where he served as prosecutor for many high-profile DEA cases. Since then, though, he has been at odds with Republican establishment regarding cannabis legalization.”

About VPR Brands (OTC: VPRB)

VPR Brands (VPRB) is a publicly traded technology company whose assets include U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization-related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers as well as e-cigarette products and components. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the company also develops such vaping products as e-liquids, e-cigarettes and Vaporizers for use with Cannabis and CBD. For more information, visit www.VPRBrands.com .

